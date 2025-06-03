Chelsea girls win 6A outdoor track title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Trey Lee. The Chelsea High School girls track and field team won the Class 6A state outdoor meet on May 3 in Gulf Shores.

Chelsea High School’s girls track and field team made history May 3, capturing the Class 6A state championship for the first time at the state meet in Gulf Shores. The Hornets tallied 87 points to edge three-time defending champion Mountain Brook. Chelsea continues to build momentum, having also won the state indoor title in February.

Athletes from Briarwood, Oak Mountain and Spain Park also turned in strong performances in the 6A and 7A competitions.

Chelsea was led by junior Ty Cason, who won the 400-meter dash (57.49), 800-meter race (2:11.34) and placed fifth in the 1,600 meters (5:07.54).

Sophomore Mia Dunavant was runner-up in both the 400 (57.85) and 800 (2:13.47). Senior Tamarah Rice swept the horizontal jumps, winning both the long jump (18 feet, 0.75 inches) and triple jump (38-1) and competed in the 100 meters. Sophomore Kamryn Hudson placed seventh in the 200 and competed in the 100 as well. Senior Addison Foster finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles and also competed in the 300 hurdles.

Seniors Juliette Edwards (ninth in 3,200) and Hannah Quick (ninth in 800), along with freshman Emily Davis (17th in 3,200), provided valuable performances. The girls 4x100-meter relay team placed fourth, while the 4x400 team won in 3:56.91 and the 4x800 squad finished fourth.

In the field events, Sydney Carroll (eighth in javelin), Olivia Pryor (11th in javelin), Mallory Crawley (11th in long jump), Caroline Thornbrough (13th in long jump) and Emma Raines McGough (22nd in high jump) rounded out scoring and participation.

Junior Layla Robidoux competed in the pole vault (22nd). The boys team saw strong showings from Gabe Pendley, who won the boys 6A javelin with a mark of 184 feet, and Niles Cummings, who won the triple jump and placed eighth in the long jump. Senior Conner Campbell placed seventh in both the 1,600 and 3,200 and was 19th in the 800. Hudson Williams was 18th in the 1,600 and 9th in the 3,200. Additional boys competitors included Jacob Adeema (13th in high jump), Jordan Bennett (22nd in triple jump), and pole vaulters Wyatt Irvin (10th) and Jonathan Ludwig (15th). The boys 4x800 team finished 10th.

Briarwood’s girls team, which finished seventh in 6A, was anchored by senior Mary Grace Parker, who finished second in the 3,200 (10:55.29), fourth in the 1,600 (5:00.51) and seventh in the 800 (2:20.40). Sophomore Allie Hale scored with a seventh-place finish in the 3,200 and also placed in the top 10 in the 800 and 1,600.

Junior Emma Kerley contributed across the board, finishing fifth in the triple jump, seventh in the long jump, 10th in the 300 hurdles and 10th in the high jump. Eighth-grader Olivia Jones (18th in 300 hurdles), junior Livi Reebals (12th in 100 hurdles, 10th in 300 hurdles) and junior Ava Doss (22nd in 400, 16th in long jump) rounded out the sprint and field contributions. Lena Anne Parker placed 18th in the 3,200.

In the throws, junior Ava Wagar placed 20th in discus and sophomore Sarah Travis was 21st in javelin. The pole vault group featured Blakeley Margene (15th) and Kate Jones (19th). The girls 4x800 relay team placed third, while the 4x400 team finished 12th.

On the boys side, sophomore John Campbell turned in a standout performance, placing third in the 200 meters (21.69). Senior Gavin Gurtis finished 9th in the 400.

Oak Mountain senior John Shoemaker had one of the weekend’s most impressive performances as the Eagles finished sixth in 7A, sweeping the 1,600 (4:08.46) and 3,200 (9:10.32) while finishing 18th in the 800. Junior Cooper Jeffcoat also starred, winning the 800 (1:53.95), taking third in the 1,600 (4:12.93) and sixth in the 400. Senior Whitt Kilgore placed 13th in the 3,200 and 19th in the 1,600.

In the girls’ distance races, senior Ava Fields won the 1,600 (4:57.31) and placed fifth in the 800, while junior Catarina Williams took second in the 800 and 10th in the 1,600. Seniors Hayley Datema and Faith Scardino were 13th and 18th in the 3,200 respectively.

In ambulatory events, sophomore Chase Lovell swept the 100, 200, 400 and javelin, scoring in each. Junior Chrislyn Gray competed in the 100 (15th) and 200 (19th), while sophomore Riley Leckemby placed 18th in the 300 hurdles. Senior Blake Harry contributed across three field events: 13th in the high jump, 9th in the javelin and 15th in the long jump. Freshman Oliver Griffin took 7th in the pole vault, and junior Samiah Jones placed 8th in the triple jump and 21st in the long jump. Sophomore Harper Richey placed 11th in the girls pole vault.

The Oak Mountain girls 4x800 relay team placed fourth and the 4x400 team took seventh. The boys relays included 13th in the 4x800 and 12th in the 4x400. The girls 4x100 also competed, placing 12th in prelims.

Spain Park was led by junior Zachary Erickson, who placed second in the boys discus (159-9) and also competed in the shot put (23rd). Sophomore Jonathan Fonbah placed third in the high jump (6-4) and junior Isaac Battles scored with a sixth-place finish in the 400 (49.71). Junior Brody Ahlemeyer ran a PR in the 3,200, finishing 12th. Senior Aden Walker was 17th in shot put and freshman James Thompson placed 20th in the long jump. On the girls side, senior Sydney Baker placed 14th in the 400 and senior Madison Harvey finished 11th in the 3,200. Senior Laila Sibley competed in the discus but fouled all attempts. The Spain Park girls 4x800 relay team finished 9th and the boys 4x100 team placed 11th in prelims.