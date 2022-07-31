Chelsea Hornet QB club to host community event

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Heather Brooks The Chelsea Quarterback Club is hosting a community pep rally at Chelsea High School on Aug. 12 beginning at 5:30 p.m. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Heather Brooks Prev Next

The Chelsea football program will have a different look this year, with a new 7A classification and competition, a new head football coach, new football booster leadership and a new turf field.

One of the focus areas has been to increase the visibility of what goes on in the program to the community. A new social media presence has helped Chelsea residents to follow the team and field progress, learn coach Todd Cassity’s style and to get to know the staff and players.

“I really feel the excitement growing amongst our players, parents, student body and city to make Chelsea Hornet football the best that it can possibly be,” Cassity said. “There is already a noted cultural shift to better together by the amount of community involvement.”

On Friday, Aug. 12, the Hornet Quarterback Club will be holding a community pep rally at Chelsea High School. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. It is free to the public, and will feature music, food trucks, a kids zone and more.

Hornet Quarterback Club President Michael Brooks said the boosters wanted to have a special event to kickoff the inaugural 7A season with a goal to build spirit and unify the community around the team.

Working better together is also a key focus for Brooks, who said the quarterback club needs everyone’s help to build a solid foundation. Several key initiatives include improved fundraising, improved communications as well as increased transparency.

“The football booster is here to help support the program by assisting with supplemental items not covered in the football budget such as coach’s stipends, money for facility improvements as well as necessary purchases to make the program run smoothly,” Brooks said.

For more information, visit @Hornet QBClub on Facebook and Instagram.

– Submitted by Heather Brooks.