Eagles soar in season finale

CHELSEA – Thursday night provided a glimpse of what the Oak Mountain High School football team will be capable of next season.

The Eagles finished the year with a convincing 26-0 victory over rival Chelsea, dominating on both sides of the ball.

“We’ve played some really good football this year,” Oak Mountain head coach Shane McComb said following the game.

Oak Mountain (4-6) piled up nearly 500 yards of total offense, and its defense allowed next to nothing.

“Tonight capped off the season showing what kind of football team we had,” McComb said. “We can very easily be 7-3 or 8-2. I could go on and on, but it was a good cap to the season.”

Senior running back Marty Myricks led the way for the Eagles, rushing for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

“He deserves it,” McComb said.

Myricks got things started midway through the first quarter, capping off a drive with an 8-yard touchdown run. He added a 2-yard score in the fourth quarter to seal the result.

Chelsea (5-5) had a chance to tie the game late in the first half, but turned the ball over on downs inside the 5-yard line with less than two minutes to play.

Oak Mountain wasted no time, and concluded the half with consecutive long pass plays from Charlie Vacarella to Patton Knight. A 51-yard completion set up a 33-yard bomb to score a touchdown and make it 14-0 at the break.

Kasen Lemons caught a pretty fade route from Vacarella to make it 20-0 in the third, before Myricks’ final touchdown in the final frame.

Vacarella, completing his first season as Oak Mountain starter as a sophomore, completed 13-of-25 passes for 221 yards. He also ran for 59 yards.

Knight was his top target, catching four passes for 116 yards. Lemons had 37 yards on three grabs, while Boston Brewer had 35 yards and Joey Carbonie had a 22-yard catch.

Chelsea’s offense, known for its potent running attack, was stuffed much of the night. Morgan Barnes was the team’s leading rusher with 26 yards. Cohen Jones caught a 22-yard pass as well.

The Hornets were hampered significantly by injury in the second half of the season, but head coach Todd Cassity was moved by several of them trying to play in their final game despite their physical limitations. He estimated 12 of the 24 seniors were injured by the end of Thursday night’s game.

“That proved how much they’ve given to the program over four years. I’m so thankful for them,” Cassity said.

McComb is adamant that the Eagles are not far from returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Cassity agrees, saying “if they played in the Huntsville region, they might win it.”

This time next year, McComb hopes to be playing in a game that serves as a playoff tune-up.

“As much as it stinks for the team this year to not have those wins, the program definitely took a step forward this year, because we competed and look like we belong in our region now,” he said.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.