Last-second kick gives Eagles win over Hornets

Oak Mountain ended the 2024 football season on a high with a dramatic 16-14 win over Chelsea Friday night. With just 14 seconds to play, sophomore placekicker Josh Renfro nailed a 43-yard-field goal, sealing the Eagles’ fourth victory of the year in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

It was an important moment for the young kicker who missed a field-goal attempt in the first quarter and pushed a 35-yard extra point wide in the third quarter. Oak Mountain Coach Shane McComb the win is also important for the program that won only one game last year.

“For a sophomore to come back after two misses and still have the goal in his gut to settle down and say ‘I’m going to do it,’ is amazing,” McComb said. “I looked at him and I said, ‘it’s 43 yards. Are you good?’ He said, ‘Coach, I’m good,’” McComb said. “At that point I gave him a high five.

“Ultimately, our goal was about winning more games last year number 1, but number 2, it was about getting respect and being competitive in every single football game,” McComb added. “Aside from that Hewitt game, I don’t think anyone can doubt we were in every game.”

Chelsea took the lead on a 14-yard toss from Miller Bauman to C.J. Durbin with 4:44 to play in the second quarter, taking a 7-0 lead into the locker room.

After struggling offensively for much of the first half, the Eagles found their rhythm, putting together an impressive 80-yard drive, taking just over 6 minutes, capped off by a 4-yard run from the wildcat formation by running back Marty Myricks. With 5:55 to play in the third quarter Oak Mountain and Chelsea were tied, 7-7.

Just a little more than 2 minutes later, Oak Mountain quarterback zipped a pass over the middle to Zach Fitzgerald for a 44-yard score. However Oak Mountain was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct during the ensuing celebration and Renfro missed the 35-yard extra point. Oak Mountain led 13-7 with 3:21 to play in the third quarter.

Chelsea responded with just over 2 minutes to play in the third quarter on a 70-yard gallop by Chase Stracener. The PAT was good, giving Chelsea a one-point lead, 14-13.

Neither team could get much going offensively in the fourth quarter. Down by one point, Oak Mountain took over on its 28-yard line with just over 2 minutes to play. O’Dell completed several passes to Fitzgerald and Walter Shook before the drive stalled on the Chelsea 26-yard-line.

With just 14 ticks on the clock, Renfoe’s 43-yard attempt was right down the middle and had just enough oomph to clear the crossbar.

“I’ve got to give the glory to God,” an emotional Renfroe said. “In those situations with a lot of pressure just knowing I have something to stand on, and my teammates to just begging there to back me up, it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

Chelsea Coach Todd Cassity said the Hornets executed their game plan, relying on Stracener to run Oak Mountain’s defense ragged and holding up defensively against Oak Mountain’s offense.

“That is a good offense that our defense played really well against,” Cassidy said. “I’m proud of our team. They’re a bigger school, bigger situation on the road. We played our hearts out and they were one-yard over the crossbar better than us.”

Oak Mountain finished the game with 329 yards of total offense -- 106 yards rushing and 223 yards passing. O’Dell completed 18 of 34 attempts with a touchdown. He was also the Eagles’ leading rusher gaining 66 yards on 17 carries, followed by Myricks with 42 yards on 10 carries. Fitzgerald led Oak Mountain in receiving with 9 receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Chelsea gained 232 yards -- 187 yards rushing and 65 passing. Stracener had 28 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown. Bauman completed 6 of 12 attempts, and had one touchdown and threw one interception. Aiden Hughes led Chelsea in receiving with 54 yards on 2 receptions.

Oak Mountain finished the season with a record of 4-6. Chelsea finished the regular season 6-4, 3-3 in 6A Region 3 action and will travel to Saraland in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs on Friday, November 8.

