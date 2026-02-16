1 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
2 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
3 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
4 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
5 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
6 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
7 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
8 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
9 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
10 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
11 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
12 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
13 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
14 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
15 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
16 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
17 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
18 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
19 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
20 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
21 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
22 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
23 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
24 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
25 of 25
Photo by Alex Millender
Eagles win state wrestling title
By KYLE PARMLEY
The Oak Mountain High School wrestling team won the Class 7A state title Feb. 14 in Huntsville. The Eagles scored 206.5 points, well clear of second-place Thompson, which finished with 173.5 points in the team competition.
Bob Jones, Vestavia Hills and Huntsville also finished in the top five of 7A.
Among the competitors for the Eagles:
- Titus Slaughter won the 106-pound division
- Jaxon Briggs won a match at 113 pounds
- Griffin Gardner was second at 120 pounds
- Jameson Thomas won the 126-pound division
- Trey Denny won at 132 pounds
- Collin Denny finished fourth at 138 pounds
- James Franklin finished fifth at 144 pounds
- Quinn Ivey won at 150 pounds
- Brady Coggin placed fourth in 157 pounds
- William Hannum was fifth in 175 pounds
- Peyton Gamble finished fifth at 215 pounds
- Evan Smith placed second at 285 pounds
Slaughter defeated Grissom’s Cale Fox to win the individual title. Thomas knocked off Vestavia Hills’ Stone Phillips to win his title. Denny won three straight matches, finishing the title with a win over Vestavia’s Matthew Campbell. Ivey beat another Vestavia wrestler, Walker Hogue, to win.
Spain Park had a strong showing in the Class 6A state tournament, finishing third in the team competition. Athens took home the title, with McAdory finishing second, and Pell City and Mountain Brook finishing in the top five behind the Jags.
Competing for Spain Park:
- Seth Isaminger competed in the 106-pound division
- JP Isaminger wrestled at 113 pounds and placed sixth
- London Ford won at 126 pounds
- Bradley Williams was victorious at 157 pounds
- Carlos Flores competed at 165 pounds
- Israel Anders was fourth at 175 pounds
- John Maaloouf finished fourth in 190 pounds
Ford won four straight matches to win his division, beating Buckhorn’s Caleb Barry in the final. Williams finished off a 60-0 season with three more wins, beating Pell City’s Talan McNutt in the final.
Chelsea had a couple individuals at state, with Porter Schott capping an undefeated campaign at 51-0 by winning the 215-pound division. He defeated McAdory’s Jourdan Godwin in the final to win it. Dalton Ellis finished second in the 150-pound division as well, winning twice before falling to Athens’ Carter Campbell in the final.