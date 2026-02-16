× 1 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 2 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 3 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 4 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 5 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 6 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 7 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 8 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 9 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 10 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 11 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 12 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 13 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 14 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 15 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 16 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 17 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 18 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 19 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 20 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 21 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 22 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 23 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 24 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 25 of 25 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Prev Next

Eagles win state wrestling title

By KYLE PARMLEY

The Oak Mountain High School wrestling team won the Class 7A state title Feb. 14 in Huntsville. The Eagles scored 206.5 points, well clear of second-place Thompson, which finished with 173.5 points in the team competition.

Bob Jones, Vestavia Hills and Huntsville also finished in the top five of 7A.

Among the competitors for the Eagles:

Titus Slaughter won the 106-pound division

Jaxon Briggs won a match at 113 pounds

Griffin Gardner was second at 120 pounds

Jameson Thomas won the 126-pound division

Trey Denny won at 132 pounds

Collin Denny finished fourth at 138 pounds

James Franklin finished fifth at 144 pounds

Quinn Ivey won at 150 pounds

Brady Coggin placed fourth in 157 pounds

William Hannum was fifth in 175 pounds

Peyton Gamble finished fifth at 215 pounds

Evan Smith placed second at 285 pounds

Slaughter defeated Grissom’s Cale Fox to win the individual title. Thomas knocked off Vestavia Hills’ Stone Phillips to win his title. Denny won three straight matches, finishing the title with a win over Vestavia’s Matthew Campbell. Ivey beat another Vestavia wrestler, Walker Hogue, to win.

Spain Park had a strong showing in the Class 6A state tournament, finishing third in the team competition. Athens took home the title, with McAdory finishing second, and Pell City and Mountain Brook finishing in the top five behind the Jags.

Competing for Spain Park:

Seth Isaminger competed in the 106-pound division

JP Isaminger wrestled at 113 pounds and placed sixth

London Ford won at 126 pounds

Bradley Williams was victorious at 157 pounds

Carlos Flores competed at 165 pounds

Israel Anders was fourth at 175 pounds

John Maaloouf finished fourth in 190 pounds

Ford won four straight matches to win his division, beating Buckhorn’s Caleb Barry in the final. Williams finished off a 60-0 season with three more wins, beating Pell City’s Talan McNutt in the final.

Chelsea had a couple individuals at state, with Porter Schott capping an undefeated campaign at 51-0 by winning the 215-pound division. He defeated McAdory’s Jourdan Godwin in the final to win it. Dalton Ellis finished second in the 150-pound division as well, winning twice before falling to Athens’ Carter Campbell in the final.