Lady Lions, Lady Hornets play in final four Wednesday

The Briarwood and Chelsea girls basketball teams will take the floor in the high school state finals Wednesday at the BJCC's Legacy Arena.

Chelsea will tip at 9 a.m. against Hazel Green, a program still near the height of its powers. Hazel Green had its streak of seven straight state titles snapped in the final four last year, and now has a new coach in Demetrius Miller following the retirement of legendary coach Tim Miller. But the Trojans are still 29-2 and was the top-ranked team in 6A at the end of the regular season.

The Lady Hornets are 26-6 on the year and have not lost since Dec. 30. They are in the final four for the third time in school history but the first time under first-year coach Denton Johnson.

The Class 6A state championship game will be Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Briarwood will take floor at 3 p.m. in the Class 5A semifinals against Guntersville. The Lady Lions are making their first state final four appearance since 2001, and their first one as a 5A school. Briarwood won two area tournament games, a sub-regional game and two Central Regional games to advance to Birmingham.

The Lady Lions will be facing a Guntersville team that is 31-4 on the season and was the No. 2 team in 5A in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings of the regular season. Guntersville is coached by Kelly Robinson, who built the Mortimer Jordan program into a perennial contender in recent years.

The 5A championship game will be Saturday at 9 a.m.

All of the information for the state finals, including tickets and parking, can be found at this link.