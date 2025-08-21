Football Friday: Time to kick off 2025 season

The countdowns have been exhausted. The preseason chatter is done. The predictions are obsolete.

Real football begins Friday night.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and the other seven high school football teams across the coverage area.

The first Game of the Week of the season takes place at Lions Pride Stadium, as Briarwood hosts Oak Mountain. Chelsea hosts Charles Henderson and Spain Park travels to Sparkman. This link shows you our preview for all nine games this week.

Game of the Week

Oak Mountain at Briarwood

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last season: Both teams missed the playoffs. Oak Mountain finished 4-6, while Briarwood finished with a 5-5 record.

What to watch: These schools are five minutes apart from each other, and it feels like a critical rivalry game for both teams to set the tone for the season. The Eagles aspire to compete in Class 7A, Region 3, and a loss to a 5A foe would throw plenty of water on those goals. Briarwood lost its first five games of the year last fall and the slow start proved to be the demise of the Lions.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain knocked off Briarwood 38-28 on Aug. 23, 2024. Briarwood holds a 4-3 edge in the series.

Next week: Both teams are at home next week. Briarwood hosts Homewood and Oak Mountain hosts Pelham.

Chelsea vs. Charles Henderson

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last season: Chelsea finished 6-5, advancing to the first round of the playoffs. Charles Henderson went 0-9.

What to watch: Chelsea got off to a great start last fall, but endured a slow finishing stretch. The Hornets will look to get off to a blistering pace from the outset again this year, and a struggling Charles Henderson program seems to be the perfect opportunity for just that.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Wetumpka, while Charles Henderson plays at Highland Home.

Spain Park at Sparkman

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Sparkman High School

Last season: Spain Park finished 12-1, only losing in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Sparkman finished 5-5 for the third straight season.

What to watch: Spain Park has not been afraid to take on a challenging non-region schedule, playing three Class 7A foes for the second straight year. The Jags beat all three of them last year and will look to get the season started on that note once again. This game wasn’t close last year.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Sparkman on Aug. 23, 2024. The Jags have won three of the four meetings all time.

Next week: Spain Park hosts rival Hoover, while Sparkman travels to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

The award-winning Under the Lights podcast is back for another season, as sports editor Kyle Parmley breaks it all down each and every week. This link will take you to the preseason episode.

To get coverage of the Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and every other game the Under the Lights team covers on a weekly basis, sign up for the weekly newsletter that hits your inbox each Saturday morning during the season.