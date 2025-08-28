Football Friday: Jags hosting Game of the Week

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and the other seven high school football teams across the coverage area.

The second Game of the Week takes place at Jaguar Stadium, as Spain Park hosts Hoover. Briarwood hosts Homewood, Chelsea travels to Wetumpka and Oak Mountain hosts Pelham as well. This link shows you our preview for all nine games this week.

Game of the Week

Hoover (0-1) at Spain Park (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Hoover fell to IMG Academy 34-13; Spain Park blew past Sparkman 48-21.

What to watch: One of the most anticipated games of the season happens in Week 2, as the city rivalry between Hoover and Spain Park takes place at Jaguar Stadium. Spain Park beat the Bucs in a thriller last fall, and it will be interesting to see how this one plays out this time around. Spain Park looked like one of the top Class 6A teams, piling up over 600 total yards of offense in a blowout win over 7A Sparkman last week. It’s tough to get a gauge of Hoover, as the Bucs played a powerhouse in IMG, although that game will only benefit the Bucs down the road. Expect an electric atmosphere on Friday night in the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

Last meeting: Spain Park scored a late touchdown to beat Hoover 39-37 on August 30, 2024. It was the third time in 24 meetings the Jags have won.

Next week: Hoover begins Class 7A, Region 3 play next week with a home game against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Spain Park has an open date.

Homewood (1-0) at Briarwood (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Homewood blew past rival John Carroll 51-7; Briarwood fell to county rival Oak Mountain 14-3.

What to watch: This is a second straight tough matchup to begin the year for Briarwood. Homewood was expected to be strong this year and the Patriots’ first showing was a positive one in last week’s win. Briarwood showed flashes against Oak Mountain, but struggled to move the ball consistently and fell victim to a couple momentum-swinging plays in the loss. Even if Briarwood drops a second straight game to start the year, games against teams in higher classifications will help the Lions as they prepare for region play.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Briarwood 28-7 on Aug. 30, 2024. Homewood leads a competitive all-time series 12-7.

Next week: Both teams begin region play, with Briarwood playing on the road against Ramsay on Thursday, and Homewood taking on Mortimer Jordan at home on Friday.

Chelsea (1-0) at Wetumpka (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Wetumpka Football Stadium – Wetumpka Sports Complex

Last week: Chelsea blew past Charles Henderson 51-27; Wetumpka beat Beauregard 36-19.

What to watch: Chelsea has its sights set on another strong start, similar to last fall. The Hornets were impressive in Week 1 against an overmatched Charles Henderson team. They are likely the better team on paper in this matchup as well, but last year’s game went down to the wire. This game will give Chelsea another opportunity to continue working on its quarterback situation, as Logan Strunk, Grant Propst and Hudson Picklesimer all got playing time last week. The duo of Chase Malone and Morgan Barnes in the backfield is a force to be reckoned with, regardless of who is under center.

Last meeting: Chelsea beat Wetumpka 15-14 on Aug. 30, 2024, scoring a late touchdown to prevail. Wetumpka has won three of the five meetings between the teams.

Next week: Both teams begin region play next week, with Chelsea hosting Pelham and Wetumpka traveling to Russell County.

Oak Mountain (1-0) vs. Pelham (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain knocked off crosstown rival Briarwood 14-3; Pelham lost to Pell City 22-14.

What to watch: Oak Mountain head coach Shane McComb has not been shy over the summer in saying he expects the Eagles to compete for a playoff spot in the ever-tough Class 7A, Region 3. The Eagles were impressive at times last week in its win over Briarwood, with the defense allowing only just over 200 yards and three total points. But McComb saw plenty of room for improvement on both sides of the ball, and sophomore quarterback Charlie Vacarella should only improve as he settles into the role. Pelham is a rebuilding program and the Eagles should expect to win this one.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain beat Pelham 38-20 on Aug. 30, 2024. Pelham holds a 12-7 lead in the series.

Next week: Oak Mountain travels to Prattville and Pelham heads to Chelsea, as both teams begin region play.

The award-winning Under the Lights podcast is back for another season, as sports editor Kyle Parmley breaks it all down each and every week. This link will take you to the podcast channel.

To get coverage of every game the Under the Lights team covers on a weekly basis, sign up for the weekly newsletter that hits your inbox each Saturday morning during the season.