Football Friday: Local teams on the road

Briarwood (2-2) at Wenonah (1-2)

Class 5A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Bell-Culpepper Stadium – Wenonah High

Last week: Briarwood knocked off Carver-Birmingham 36-22; Wenonah took an open date.

What to watch: Briarwood is surging, winning its last two games to get off to a key 2-0 start in region play. The Lions have clicked on offense the last two weeks, led by the tandem of Charles Dedmon and Jamison Barnes at quarterback. The Lions are the favorites in this contest, and would be nearly assured of making the playoffs if they can win a third straight game.

Last meeting: Wenonah beat Briarwood 20-14 on Sept. 20, 2024. Briarwood has a 4-2 edge in the series.

Next week: Both teams hit the road next week, with Briarwood at Leeds and Wenonah heading to Huffman.

Chelsea (2-1) at Calera (0-4)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium

Last week: Chelsea took its open date; Calera lost to Pelham 37-34.

What to watch: Chelsea is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the year following its open date last week. The Hornets got off to a good start, but a frustrating loss to Pelham to begin region play has the Hornets needing a win to avoid falling behind in the race to the playoffs. Chelsea’s offense scored a total of 91 points in its first two games and will look to get back to that success, led by the offensive line and running back tandem of Chase Malone and Morgan Barnes. The Hornets defense played a strong game against Pelham and will look to repeat that performance.

Last meeting: Chelsea beat Calera 56-28 on Sept. 20, 2024. Calera holds a 22-14-1 edge in the county rivalry.

Next week: Chelsea hosts Paul Bryant, while Calera takes an open date.

Oak Mountain (2-2) at Tuscaloosa County (0-4)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Wildcat Stadium – Tuscaloosa County High

Last week: Oak Mountain lost to Thompson 41-0; Tuscaloosa County fell to Prattville 49-7.

What to watch: One of these teams will earn its first region win of the season and it will come at a great time, as both teams have had a tough stretch. The positive momentum from Oak Mountain’s first two wins has fallen by the wayside, and the Eagles will now travel to Northport to take on the program now led by former coach Cris Bell, who has been tasked with rebuilding the Tuscaloosa County program.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain beat Tuscaloosa County 49-35 on Sept. 20, 2024. The Eagles hold a 7-4 edge in the series.

Next week: Both teams take an open date next week.

Spain Park (2-1) at Benjamin Russell (3-1)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Martin-Savarese Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Helena 38-14; Benjamin Russell defeated Chilton County 49-16.

What to watch: This game could very well decide the Region 3 title, as both teams are looking like two of the best. The Jags were impressive in a bounce back win last week, while Benjamin Russell — under the leadership of first-year coach Kirk Johnson — is starting to open some eyes across the state. The Wildcats are really talented and will pose a major challenge for the Jags this week.

Last meeting: Spain Park cruised to a 42-15 win over Benjamin Russell on Sept. 20, 2024, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Spain Park hosts James Clemens, while Benjamin Russell travels to Charles Henderson.