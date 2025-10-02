Football Friday: It's gameday

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park high school football teams.

Region play gets back going this week, as Briarwood hosts Corner, Chelsea heads to Chilton County, Oak Mountain hosts Hoover and Spain Park hosts Pelham.

Briarwood (3-3) vs. Corner (4-1)

Class 5A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood lost to Leeds 29-28; Corner beat Jacksonville 17-7.

What to watch: Briarwood had its three-game winning streak snapped last week after blowing a two-touchdown lead to Leeds. The Lions feel like they let one get away, and will look to bounce back against a Corner program currently experiencing the most success it has ever had. Corner has had its first two double-digit win seasons in program history in the last two years and is off to another strong start this year. The way Briarwood had been playing before the fourth quarter last week is certainly good enough to notch another region win.

Last meeting: Briarwood defeated Corner 31-6 on Oct. 4, 2024. Briarwood has won nine of 10 all-time meetings.

Next week: Briarwood heads to John Carroll, while Corner hosts Hayden.

Chelsea (4-1) at Chilton County (1-4)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tiger Stadium – Chilton County High

Last week: Chelsea blew past Paul Bryant 37-7; Chilton County lost to Brookwood 25-6.

What to watch: This is a prime opportunity for Chelsea to earn another victory against a struggling Chilton County team. Chelsea’s running attack has been among the best in the state, with Chase Malone, Morgan Barnes and even Adam Wheeler have worn opponents down with their combination of speed, vision and physicality. That trio should get untracked once again and lead the Hornets to another victory.

Last meeting: Chelsea beat Chilton County 35-6 on Oct. 4, 2024. Chelsea holds a 9-6 edge in the series and has won five in a row against the Tigers.

Next week: Chelsea hosts Spain Park, while Chilton County stays at home to play Calera.

Hoover (3-3) at Oak Mountain (3-2)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Hoover held on to beat Parker 45-42; Oak Mountain took an open date.

What to watch: Hoover notched an impressive win over the defending Class 6A state champions last week, although it was much closer than it could have been. The Bucs have shown to be an elite team in stretches, but have struggled to show that for full games at a time. They’ve been down 20 points in the first quarter twice, but led Parker by 25 points after three quarters. The potential is there, and the Bucs have the second half of the season to continue striving toward that.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Oak Mountain 28-10 on Oct. 4, 2024. Hoover has won all 23 previous meetings between the teams.

Next week: Hoover hosts Tuscaloosa County, while Oak Mountain travels to Vestavia Hills.

Spain Park (3-2) vs. Pelham (3-2)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park knocked off James Clemens 28-7; Pelham took its open date.

What to watch: Spain Park heads into the second half of the season as a team with plenty of potential. The Jags continue to improve, as further evidenced by a strong win over Class 7A James Clemens last week. Spain Park gets back into region play this week against a Pelham team that is clearly much improved this year and comes into the game riding a three-game winning streak. Spain Park’s offense has hogged the headlines over the last several years, but the defense was lights out last Friday night. If the Jags get both units playing at a high level, they will be difficult to beat down the stretch.

Last meeting: Spain Park dominated Pelham 42-7 on Oct. 4, 2024. Spain Park holds a 10-5 edge in the series.

Next week: Spain Park heads to Chelsea, while Pelham hosts Helena.