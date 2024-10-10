Football Friday: Lions, Eagles play at home

Friday means gameday for the Briarwood and Oak Mountain high school football teams.

Under the Lights and 280 Living has you covered from the gridiron. Chelsea and Spain Park squared off on Thursday, but Briarwood and Oak Mountain play home games on Friday night.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for both games.

Here's what you need to know:

John Carroll (2-5) at Briarwood (2-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: John Carroll fell to Wenonah 30-15; Briarwood earned a 31-6 win over Corner.

What to watch: Briarwood has completely flipped its season on a head, going from five straight losses to start the season to notching consecutive wins over top 10 teams. The Lions have benefitted greatly from the return of star player Luke Reynolds, and are back home to play a local region foe. John Carroll competed well last week against Wenonah, but the Cavs have struggled to get anything going consistently so far.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat John Carroll 48-16 on Oct. 4, 2019. The Lions have won 10 straight meetings and have an 11-3 edge all time.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Corner, while Briarwood takes an open date.

Vestavia Hills (2-4) at Oak Mountain (3-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Vestavia Hills blew out Prattville 49-14; Oak Mountain lost to Hoover 28-10.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills has withstood the toughest part of its schedule, but it doesn’t necessarily get easy. A capable Oak Mountain team is next on the docket, and the Rebels will certainly have to play well if they want to keep pace in the playoff race in Class 7A, Region 3. The Rebels are currently in a three-way tie for third in the region with Hewitt-Trussville and Prattville, two teams that play each other this week. Oak Mountain, led by quarterback Will O’Dell, is 2-1 at the friendly confines of Heardmont Park so far this year, so this game could go down to the wire.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills blew out Oak Mountain 50-0 on Oct. 20, 2023. Vestavia holds a 15-5 edge all-time.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Tuscaloosa County, while Oak Mountain travels to Hewitt-Trussville.

