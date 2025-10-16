Football Friday: It's gameday

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park high school football teams.

On Friday night, Chelsea travels to Helena, Oak Mountain hosts Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park heads to Calera. Kickoff for all three games is set for 7 p.m.

Chelsea (5-2) at Helena (2-5)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Helena High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Spain Park 44-7; Helena edged Pelham 21-20.

What to watch: This game could very well decide which team qualifies for the state playoffs. The loser appears to be virtually eliminated from contention, while the winner will be in prime position with a week left in the region slate. Chelsea has had a pretty strong season overall, only faltering to Pelham and Spain Park. Helena, on the other hand, knocked off Pelham last week and has made its only two wins of the season count to this point. This game should live up to the billing.

Last meeting: Helena knocked off Chelsea 38-28 on Oct. 18, 2024. Helena holds a 6-5 edge in the series and has won the last four.

Next week: Chelsea hosts Benjamin Russell in the final region game, while Helena hosts Calera in the region finale.

Hewitt-Trussville (6-2) at Oak Mountain (3-4)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville was upset at Prattville 24-21; Oak Mountain fell to Vestavia Hills 41-0.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is a team looking to rebound from a pair of disappointing defeats. The Huskies defense was good last Friday, but costly mistakes proved too much to overcome, as Prattville scored a pair of non-offensive touchdowns. Oak Mountain has struggled to keep up with the upper echelon portion of its schedule this fall, and the Huskies will be a tough matchup for the Eagles in this one. One thing to continue monitoring for Hewitt-Trussville is the reemergence of quarterback Zach Benedict, who has been working back from an early-season injury.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville shut out Oak Mountain 63-0 on Oct. 18, 2024. Hewitt holds a 10-3 edge in the series and has won the last nine.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville concludes the regular season at home against Tuscaloosa County next Friday, while Oak Mountain travels to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa for the region finale.

Spain Park (5-2) at Calera (2-5)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium

Last week: Spain Park blew past Chelsea 44-7; Calera beat Chilton County 41-16.

What to watch: Spain Park is a team reaching the peak of its powers lately, winning its last three games in impressive fashion. The Jags have responded from a disappointing defeat at the hands of Benjamin Russell by holding James Clemens, Pelham and Chelsea to seven points each. The offense has continued its productive ways, but the defense’s emergence over the second half of the season should strike fear into potential playoff opponents. The Jags are the heavy favorite in this matchup.

Last meeting: Spain Park knocked off Calera 42-7 on Oct. 18, 2024. Spain Park has won each of the three meetings between the two, over the last three seasons.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Chilton County in the final region game next Friday, while Calera plays at Helena.

