Football Friday: Important games on tap

Friday means gameday for the Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights and 280 Living has you covered from the gridiron. Briarwood takes an open date, Chelsea hosts Helena, Oak Mountain travels to Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park plays at home against Calera.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for all three contests.

Here's what you need to know:

Chelsea (6-1) vs. Helena (4-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Spain Park 31-3; Helena blew out Pelham 42-2.

What to watch: Chelsea will look to rebound after its first loss of the season. Head coach Todd Cassity called his team a resilient group following the disappointing defeat to Spain Park and expressed no concern about his Hornets bouncing back. Helena is a solid team as well and the winner of this game will likely end up as the region’s second seed. The Huskies lost three in a row in the middle of the year, all to formidable opponents.

Last meeting: Helena beat Chelsea 50-14 on Aug. 24, 2023. The teams have split 10 meetings, with Helena winning five of the last six.

Next week: Chelsea pays a visit to Benjamin Russell; Helena wraps up the regular season with a trip to Calera.

Oak Mountain (3-4) at Hewitt-Trussville (6-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Vestavia Hills 42-14; Hewitt-Trussville took down Prattville 49-7.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is hoping to hit its stride toward the end of the regular season, as the Huskies are in the driver’s seat for the third seed out of Region 3. In order to achieve that, they have to continue winning. They will face an Oak Mountain team better than its record would indicate. The Eagles have continued to show how much improved they are from a season ago and are not a pushover by any stretch.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Oak Mountain 42-7 on Sept. 8, 2023. Hewitt holds a 9-3 edge in the series and has won the last eight.

Next week: Oak Mountain returns home for a game with Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Hewitt-Trussville travels to Tuscaloosa County to wrap up the region slate and regular season.

Spain Park (7-0) vs. Calera (2-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park blew out Chelsea 31-3; Calera beat Chilton County 35-21.

What to watch: Spain Park has navigated the toughest games in the region, after knocking off Chelsea last week. The Jags will need to remain focused to finish off a strong regular season over the next few weeks, but proved last week to be one of the top teams in Class 6A.

Last meeting: Spain Park shut out Calera 55-0 on Aug. 25, 2023. The Jags have won both previous meetings.

Next week: Spain Park hits the road to play Chilton County; Calera hosts Helena.

