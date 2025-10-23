Football Friday: One more region game

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park high school football teams.

On Friday night, Briarwood hosts Hayden, Chelsea hosts Benjamin Russell, Oak Mountain travels to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park is at home against Chilton County. Kickoff for each game is set for 7 p.m.

Briarwood (4-4) vs. Hayden (0-9)

Class 5A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood took its open date; Hayden fell to Wenonah 22-6.

What to watch: Briarwood still has a chance at the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, Region 5, depending on the outcome of the Corner vs. Carver-Birmingham game. The Lions should be able to notch a win in their final region contest here.

Last meeting: Briarwood rolled past Hayden 50-16 in the first meeting between the two teams.

Next week: Briarwood travels to McAdory next Thursday, while Hayden’s season is over.

Chelsea (5-3) vs. Benjamin Russell (7-1)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Helena 21-9; Benjamin Russell blew past Pelham 32-7.

What to watch: Chelsea has been eliminated from playoff contention, so it’s final region contest of the season carries little importance other than aiming to notch an upset against one of the top Class 6A teams this fall. The Hornets have been decimated by injuries over the second half of the season and were unable to hold onto the lead in the second half last week.

Last meeting: Benjamin Russell shut out Chelsea 34-0 on Oct. 25, 2024. The Wildcats have a 6-1 edge in the series and have won the last six.

Next week: Chelsea hosts Oak Mountain, while Benjamin Russell travels to Percy Julian.

Oak Mountain (3-5) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-4)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Roy Johnson Jr. Stadium – Hillcrest High

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Hewitt-Trussville 36-21; Hillcrest lost to Prattville 38-31 in overtime.

What to watch: Neither team is going to make the Class 7A playoffs in a crowded and competitive Region 3, so they are playing out the string. Hillcrest will be playing its 10th game, so the Patriots are looking to go out on a high note. Oak Mountain is a young team aiming to continue improving and growing, so every chance the Eagles get to take the field, they are attempting to make the most of the opportunity.

Last meeting: Hillcrest knocked off Oak Mountain 50-36 on Oct. 25, 2024. Hillcrest has won five of seven in the series.

Next week: Oak Mountain travels to Chelsea for a county rivalry game, while Hillcrest’s season is over.

Spain Park (6-2) vs. Chilton County (1-7)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Calera 42-13; Chilton County took an open date.

What to watch: Spain Park has already locked up the No. 2 seed from Class 6A, Region 3 and will look to continue its strong play of late. The Jags have won four straight and have impressed over the last several weeks, with the defense playing at an elite level alongside its explosive offense.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Chilton County 37-6 on Oct. 25, 2024, in the first meeting between the teams.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Gardendale to cap off the regular season, while Chilton County hosts Elmore County in the season finale.

