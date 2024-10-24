Football Friday: Eagles playing at home

Friday means gameday for the Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights and 280 Living has you covered from the gridiron. Briarwood takes a trip to Hayden, Chelsea heads to Benjamin Russell, Oak Mountain hosts to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Spain Park plays at Chilton County.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for all three contests.

Here's what you need to know:

Spain Park (8-0) at Chilton County (2-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chilton County High School

Last week: Spain Park beat Calera 42-7; Chilton County takes an open date.

What to watch: Spain Park could win a ninth regular season game for the third time in program history and could post a second-ever perfect region slate. The Jags should be able to do that against a rebuilding Chilton County squad.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

Next week: Spain Park travels to Gardendale; Chilton County heads to Elmore County.

Briarwood (3-5) at Hayden (1-7)

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hayden High School

Last week: Briarwood took an open date; Hayden fell to Wenonah 49-0.

What to watch: Briarwood was eliminated from the playoff picture last week with John Carroll’s loss to Corner. It is a sour taste to what has otherwise been a brilliant last few weeks for the Lions, who have rebounded exceptionally after an 0-5 start. The Lions will be looking to continue the positive momentum, despite not having the postseason to play for.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

Next week: Briarwood hosts McAdory; Hayden’s season is over.

Chelsea (6-2) at Benjamin Russell (4-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Martin-Savarese Stadium

Last week: Chelsea fell to Helena 38-28; Benjamin Russell beat Pelham 27-0.

What to watch: This game will decide the No. 3 and 4 spots in Class 6A, Region 3. The winner will be the third seed and the loser the fourth. Both will be playing first-round playoff games on the road either way in the Mobile area. Chelsea has dropped two straight games after a 6-0 start and needs some positive momentum to get back on track before the postseason begins.

Last meeting: Benjamin Russell beat Chelsea 27-0 on Sept. 15, 2017. Benjamin Russell has won five of six previous meetings.

Next week: Chelsea travels to county rival Oak Mountain; Benjamin Russell hosts Percy Julian.

Oak Mountain (3-5) vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Hewitt-Trussville 63-0; Hillcrest beat Prattville 53-28.

What to watch: This game features a pair of teams that will miss out on the 2024 playoffs. Hillcrest fought hard last week to earn a second region win. Oak Mountain will look to build toward next season with a positive finish to the campaign.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain beat Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28-27 on Sept. 1, 2017. Hillcrest has won four of six previous meetings.

Next week: Oak Mountain hosts Chelsea; Hillcrest’s season has come to an end.

