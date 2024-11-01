Football Friday: Hornets, Eagles square off

Friday means gameday for the Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights and 280 Living has you covered from the gridiron. Chelsea travels to Oak Mountain for a county rivalry game, Briarwood hosts McAdory and Spain Park travels to Gardendale.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for all three contests.

Here's what you need to know:

Briarwood (4-5) vs. McAdory (6-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood knocked off Hayden 50-16; McAdory shut out Bessemer City 37-0.

What to watch: Briarwood will look to get back to the .500 mark to cap off a rollercoaster of a season. The Lions rebounded admirably from an 0-5 start and has been playing like one of the best teams in Class 5A ever since. Unfortunately, they will not qualify for the playoffs, so they will look to finish the season on a high note against a McAdory team that has pitched back-to-back shutouts.

Last meeting: Briarwood defeated McAdory 35-6 on Oct. 10, 2003. The Lions have won all four previous meetings.

Next week: Briarwood’s season is over; McAdory will host Wetumpka in the first round of the state playoffs.

Chelsea (6-3) at Oak Mountain (3-6)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Chelsea fell to Benjamin Russell 34-0; Oak Mountain fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 50-36.

What to watch: This county rivalry game will wrap up the regular season. The positive momentum Chelsea generated from its 6-0 start seems to have evaporated, and the Hornets will look to get back on track before a daunting trip to Saraland to begin the playoffs. Oak Mountain is on a four-game losing streak as well, so the Eagles will look to cap off the season with a win.

Last meeting: Chelsea knocked off Oak Mountain 21-13 on Sept. 15, 2023. Oak Mountain leads the series 9-3.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Saraland for the first round of the state playoffs; Oak Mountain’s season is over.

Spain Park (9-0) at Gardendale (5-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Driver Stadium – Gardendale High

Last week: Spain Park defeated Chilton County 37-6; Gardendale took an open date.

What to watch: Spain Park is looking to cap off the first perfect regular season in program history. The Jags have been clicking on all cylinders much of the year, but particularly the last month. Spain Park’s offense has gotten plenty of headlines this year, but the Jags’ defense has been playing at an elite level recently. They have not allowed double digit points since Sept. 27. Spain Park will be playing a desperate Gardendale team that still has playoff hopes hanging in the balance, as the Rockets are in a three-way tie with Minor and Mortimer Jordan in the region.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Gardendale 49-7 on Oct. 16, 2009. The Jags have won three of the four previous meetings between the schools.

Next week: Spain Park hosts a to-be-determined opponent in the first round of the state playoffs; Gardendale’s playoff fate will be determined following this week.

