Football Friday: Playoffs begin

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Briarwood and Spain Park high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and the other seven high school football teams across the coverage area.

The state playoffs begin Friday night, with Briarwood hosting Leeds and Spain Park hosting McAdory in the opening round.

This link will take you to the preview of all the local games this week.

Briarwood (5-5) vs. Leeds (6-4)

Class 5A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 7

: Friday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood fell to McAdory 56-13; Leeds took an open date.

What to watch: This game is a rematch from earlier in the season, as Leeds rallied from a two-score deficit to win. These two programs are intimately familiar with one another, as Leeds head coach Jerry Hood spent time on staff with Matthew Forester and the Lions a few years ago. Both squads have had up-and-down seasons as well, but both of these coaches know what it to takes to win in the playoffs. The biggest difference for Briarwood from the first meeting is not having star defensive lineman Garrett Witherington, who is out with injury. The Lions have attempted to shuffle things around on defense in his absence and will see what they can do against the Green Wave.

Recent playoff history: Briarwood is back in the playoffs after missing out last year. The Lions have won at least one game in each of their last eight playoff appearances. Leeds is in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and made it to the semifinals a year ago.

Last meeting: Leeds rallied to knock off Briarwood 29-28 on Sept. 26, 2025. The teams have split two previous meetings.

Next round: The winner takes on the winner between Russellville and Boaz in the second round.

Spain Park (8-2) vs. McAdory (7-2)

Class 6A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 7

: Friday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Gardendale 45-17; McAdory blew past Briarwood 56-13.

What to watch: Spain Park has been a constantly improving team all season, and last week’s 17 points allowed were the most since Week 5 of the season. That number doesn’t tell the entire story, though, as the Jags’ defense has been one of the toughest units to score on in the second half of this season. This will be the start of one last playoff run for senior quarterback Brock Bradley, who will leave Spain Park as the all-time winningest quarterback. The Jags’ offense has posted over 40 points in each of the last five games.

Recent playoff history: Spain Park made a run to the quarterfinals last fall in its first playoff appearance since 2017. McAdory, on the other hand, is making its 29th straight playoff appearance.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the teams.

Next round: The winner will take on the winner between Saraland and Wetumpka in the second round.

The award-winning Under the Lights podcast is back for another season, as sports editor Kyle Parmley breaks it all down each and every week. This link will take you to the podcast channel.

To get coverage of every game the Under the Lights team covers on a weekly basis, sign up for the weekly newsletter that hits your inbox each Saturday morning during the season.