Football Friday: Lions, Jags take on round 2

Briarwood (6-5) vs. Russellville (7-4)

Class 5A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 14

: Friday, Nov. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood thoroughly defeated Leeds 28-3; Russellville beat Boaz 29-28 in overtime.What to watch: Briarwood and Russellville’s first-round games could not have been more opposite. Briarwood put together its most complete and dominating performance of the season in a rout of Leeds. The Lions executed in outstanding fashion on both sides of the ball, while Russellville survived. Boaz tied the game on the last play of regulation, then Russellville won it in overtime by going for the two-point conversion at the end of the first overtime. The Lions are thrilled to be playing a second straight home playoff game. If they back up their performance from last week, they can compete with anyone in 5A.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Russellville 33-13 on Nov. 11, 2016. Briarwood has won all three previous meetings between the programs, each of them coming in the playoffs.

Recent playoff history: Briarwood’s 29-year playoff streak was snapped in 2022, but the Lions have made it to at least the second round in their last nine playoff appearances.

Next round: The winner will play the winner between Moody and Priceville in the quarterfinals next week. If Briarwood wins, the Lions would travel to either opponent.

Spain Park (9-2) at Saraland (10-0)

Class 6A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 14

: Friday, Nov. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Saraland High School

Last week: Spain Park defeated McAdory 24-13; Saraland blew past Wetumpka 49-24.What to watch: This matchup happened in the playoffs last year, a round later in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Spain Park will hope to keep this one a little closer. Both teams replaced plenty from last year, but the Spartans have been sitting strong at No. 2 in 6A since Week 5. Spain Park has been in the bottom portion of the top 10 much of the year. The Jags have certainly been one of the most improved teams throughout the season and will challenge the Spartans. Last week, McAdory jumped out to a 13-0 lead over Spain Park before the Jags took control of the game.

Last meeting: Saraland beat Spain Park 45-19 on Nov. 22, 2024, in the quarterfinals. This will be the second meeting between the programs.

Recent playoff history: Spain Park is back in the playoffs for the second straight year, after missing out on the playoffs six straight seasons. Saraland has made it to the playoffs 15 years in a row and has made it to the state championship game each of the last three years.

Next round: The winner will play the winner between Pike Road and Bessemer City. If Spain Park wins, the Jags would host Pike Road or travel to Bessemer City.

