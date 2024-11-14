Football Friday: Bucs, Jags at home

Friday means gameday for the Spain Park High School football team.

Under the Lights and 280 Living has you covered from the gridiron, as Spain Park hosts Russell County in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Jaguar Stadium.

Here's what you need to know:

Spain Park (11-0) vs. Russell County (9-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 15

: Friday, Nov. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park rallied to beat McGill-Toolen 44-35; Russell County blew past Northridge 42-25.

What to watch: Spain Park launched its playoff run with a game against McGill-Toolen that got closer than it expected. After building a 21-7 lead, the Jags lost the lead and had to rally in the fourth quarter to earn the win. It was the program’s first playoff run since its state championship appearance in 2015. Russell County brings an explosive offense to Spain Park, one that averages nearly 40 points per game.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Saraland and McAdory in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

