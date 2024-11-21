Football Friday: Jags hit road to Saraland

Friday means gameday for the Spain Park High School football team.

Under the Lights and 280 Living has you covered from the gridiron, as Spain Park heads to Saraland in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Saraland High School.

Here's what you need to know:

Spain Park (12-0) at Saraland (11-0)

Date : Friday, Nov. 22

: Friday, Nov. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Saraland High School

Last week: Spain Park got past Russell County 45-30; Saraland blew out McAdory 49-14.

What to watch: This will be Spain Park’s biggest test to date, as the Jags will look to keep their unbeaten season going. Spain Park got a tougher test than expected in the first round against McGill-Toolen, as they battled back in the fourth quarter to take the win. But the Jags bounced back and cruised past Russell County last week. Saraland has only played two games within single digits all year, as the Spartans have been utterly dominant. Saraland won the Class 6A state title in 2022 and finished as the runner-up last year. The Spartans may not have star wide receiver Ryan Williams anymore, as he’s at the University of Alabama, but quarterback KJ Lacey is still a force to be reckoned with.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between Spain Park and Saraland.

What’s next: The winner will get the winner between Hueytown and Pike Road in the Class 6A semifinals.

