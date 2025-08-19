Sign up for the Under the Lights newsletter

High school football gets started this week, with the Under the Lights crew set to cover it all this season.

Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park are among the 11 schools beneath the Under the Lights banner, and several of the teams' opponents and rivals are among those squads.

Each team gets it started on Friday night. Briarwood hosts Oak Mountain, Chelsea is at home against Charles Henderson and Spain Park is at Sparkman. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for each contest.