PHOTOS: Lions, Hornets, Jags kick off fall practice

× 1 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Briarwood Christian School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by Todd Lester. × 2 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 3 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 4 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 5 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 6 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 7 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 8 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 9 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 10 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 11 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 12 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 13 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Briarwood Christian School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by Todd Lester. × 14 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Briarwood Christian School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by Todd Lester. × 15 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Briarwood Christian School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by Todd Lester. × 16 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Briarwood Christian School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by Todd Lester. × 17 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Briarwood Christian School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by Todd Lester. × 18 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Briarwood Christian School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by Todd Lester. × 19 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Briarwood Christian School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by Todd Lester. × 20 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Briarwood Christian School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by Todd Lester. × 21 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Briarwood Christian School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by Todd Lester. × 22 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Briarwood Christian School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by Todd Lester. × 23 of 39 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Scenes from Briarwood Christian School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by Todd Lester. × 24 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity runs football practice on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 25 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 26 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 27 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 28 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 29 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 30 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 31 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 32 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 33 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 34 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 35 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 36 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 37 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 38 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 39 of 39 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea football practices on the first day of fall practice for the upcoming season at Homewood High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

The high school football season is nearing, with the likes of Briarwood, Chelsea and Spain Park beginning fall practice Monday afternoon.

Here are some photos from the first day of practice. Oak Mountain began official practice a week earlier after not running through an official spring period.

The season begins Aug. 23. Briarwood heads to Oak Mountain, Spain Park hosts Sparkman and Chelsea hosts Mobile Christian.

Be sure and follow all of our high school football coverage through our Under the Lights channels, by clicking this link.