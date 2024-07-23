Football season is a month away

× Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park cheerleaders lead their team onto the field before the start of the season opener against Calera at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Stadium at Calera High School on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Photo by David Leong.

As of Tuesday, high school football season is officially one month away.

The Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park football teams begin the 2024 season on Aug. 23.

Briarwood drops down to Class 5A, while Chelsea and Spain Park move down to 6A. Oak Mountain remains in 7A, Region 3 this fall.

Here’s a look at Briarwood's 2024 schedule:

Aug. 23: @ Oak Mountain

Aug. 30: @ Homewood

Sept. 6: vs. Ramsay*

Sept. 13: @ Carver-Birmingham*

Sept. 20: vs. Wenonah*

Sept. 27: vs. Leeds

Oct. 4: @ Corner*

Oct. 11: vs. John Carroll*

Oct. 18: OPEN

Oct. 25: @ Hayden*

Nov. 1: McAdory

*Region game

Here's a look at Chelsea's 2024 schedule:

Aug. 23: vs. Mobile Christian

Aug. 30: vs. Wetumpka

Sept. 6: @ Pelham*

Sept. 13: OPEN

Sept. 20: vs. Calera*

Sept. 27: @ Paul Bryant

Oct. 4: vs. Chilton County*

Oct. 10: @ Spain Park*

Oct. 18: vs. Helena*

Oct. 25: @ Benjamin Russell*

Nov. 1: @ Oak Mountain

*Region game

Here's a look at Oak Mountain's 2024 schedule:

Aug. 23: vs. Briarwood

Aug. 30: @ Pelham

Sept. 6: vs. Prattville*

Sept. 13: @ Thompson*

Sept. 20: vs. Tuscaloosa County*

Sept. 27: OPEN

Oct. 4: @ Hoover*

Oct. 11: vs. Vestavia Hills*

Oct. 18: @ Hewitt-Trussville*

Oct. 25: vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa*

Nov. 1: vs. Chelsea*

*Region game

Here's a look at Spain Park's 2024 schedule:

Aug. 23: vs. Sparkman

Aug. 30: @ Hoover

Sept. 6: OPEN

Sept. 13: @ Helena*

Sept. 20: vs. Benjamin Russell*

Sept. 27: @ James Clemens

Oct. 4: @ Pelham*

Oct. 10: vs. Chelsea*

Oct. 18: vs. Calera*

Oct. 25: @ Chilton County*

Nov. 1: @ Gardendale

*Region game

Be on the lookout next month for our annual Under the Lights preseason football magazine, which includes an in-depth preview of each of these teams.