Football season is a month away

Spain Park cheerleaders lead their team onto the field before the start of the season opener against Calera at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Stadium at Calera High School on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Photo by David Leong.
As of Tuesday, high school football season is officially one month away.
The Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park football teams begin the 2024 season on Aug. 23.
Briarwood drops down to Class 5A, while Chelsea and Spain Park move down to 6A. Oak Mountain remains in 7A, Region 3 this fall.
Here’s a look at Briarwood's 2024 schedule:
- Aug. 23: @ Oak Mountain
- Aug. 30: @ Homewood
- Sept. 6: vs. Ramsay*
- Sept. 13: @ Carver-Birmingham*
- Sept. 20: vs. Wenonah*
- Sept. 27: vs. Leeds
- Oct. 4: @ Corner*
- Oct. 11: vs. John Carroll*
- Oct. 18: OPEN
- Oct. 25: @ Hayden*
- Nov. 1: McAdory
- *Region game
Here's a look at Chelsea's 2024 schedule:
- Aug. 23: vs. Mobile Christian
- Aug. 30: vs. Wetumpka
- Sept. 6: @ Pelham*
- Sept. 13: OPEN
- Sept. 20: vs. Calera*
- Sept. 27: @ Paul Bryant
- Oct. 4: vs. Chilton County*
- Oct. 10: @ Spain Park*
- Oct. 18: vs. Helena*
- Oct. 25: @ Benjamin Russell*
- Nov. 1: @ Oak Mountain
- *Region game
Here's a look at Oak Mountain's 2024 schedule:
- Aug. 23: vs. Briarwood
- Aug. 30: @ Pelham
- Sept. 6: vs. Prattville*
- Sept. 13: @ Thompson*
- Sept. 20: vs. Tuscaloosa County*
- Sept. 27: OPEN
- Oct. 4: @ Hoover*
- Oct. 11: vs. Vestavia Hills*
- Oct. 18: @ Hewitt-Trussville*
- Oct. 25: vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa*
- Nov. 1: vs. Chelsea*
- *Region game
Here's a look at Spain Park's 2024 schedule:
- Aug. 23: vs. Sparkman
- Aug. 30: @ Hoover
- Sept. 6: OPEN
- Sept. 13: @ Helena*
- Sept. 20: vs. Benjamin Russell*
- Sept. 27: @ James Clemens
- Oct. 4: @ Pelham*
- Oct. 10: vs. Chelsea*
- Oct. 18: vs. Calera*
- Oct. 25: @ Chilton County*
- Nov. 1: @ Gardendale
- *Region game
Be on the lookout next month for our annual Under the Lights preseason football magazine, which includes an in-depth preview of each of these teams.