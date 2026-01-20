Briarwood football coach joins State of the Game podcast

× Expand Graphic courtesy of State of the Game podcast State of the Game podcast.

Mountain Brook High School football coach Chris Yeager continues to shine a spotlight on the current state of high school athletics in Alabama. Yeager and Leeds football coach Jerry Hood recently released a second episode of the State of the Game podcast.

Mountain Brook football play-by-play announcer William Galloway facilitates the conversation between the two coaches and their guest for this show, Briarwood Christian School coach Matthew Forester.

The episode centers around the impending AHSAA reclassifications and a potential change in the world of competitive balance in regards to private and public schools.

Yeager and Hood are two of the most successful high school football coaches in the state. They have combined to win 356 games over 44 combined years of being a head coach. Forester won a state title as a player at Briarwood in 1998 and has been the head coach at his alma mater since 2019.