From child raising to rising Republican star, DuBose leaving mark in Montgomery

State Rep. Susan DuBose, R-Hoover, never expected to enter politics. No one recruited her to run, and she challenged an incumbent in her first race. Despite that, she has quickly made a name for herself in Montgomery while sponsoring both archly conservative legislation and bills with bipartisan support.

DuBose, a Mississippi native, and her husband, Dennis, a certified public accountant, moved to Shelby County in 1988, just a month after getting married. She began her career with Compass Bank, but after having their second child, she decided to leave the corporate world to focus on raising their family.

“I took a big pay cut, gave up that salary and that job to be a stay-at-home mom, and it’s the best decision I ever made in my life,” DuBose said. “It’s the best job I’ve ever had.”

Her transition to full-time motherhood led to deeper involvement in her community. She was active in school volunteering, nonprofit organizations and church activities. She spent years working with the American Heart Association — including serving as president — and helped raise more than $700,000 for research.

As her children grew older, DuBose’s focus shifted toward Republican politics. She became president of the Republican Women of North Shelby County, where she encouraged women to engage in political issues — advice she would soon take herself.

“No one came to me. No one said, ‘You’d be perfect for this job,’” DuBose recalled. “I just started thinking that, you know, I think I can do this. I think I might even do it better.”

DuBose saw an opportunity to bring what she called an “engaged and active” approach to representing her district, which spans from Chelsea to Irondale and includes parts of Hoover and Leeds, where the incumbent, Dickie Drake, lived.

She focused her campaign on direct interaction with voters, attending events and knocking on doors.

“I spent a tremendous amount of time door-knocking. That became the gift that I never knew it would be,” she said. “I had people pray with me. I cried with people. I heard people’s personal stories.”

Once elected, DuBose quickly distinguished herself by sponsoring high-profile legislation. Earlier this year, her “What is a Woman” bill was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey. The law defines gender based on sex assigned at birth. The bill had been opposed by LGBTQ advocates, including the ACLU of Alabama.

“The ACLU of Alabama opposes the effects of this law that would prevent transgender women and men from accessing their rights,” the group said. “If passed, this legislation would have a detrimental impact on the ability for trans women and men to authentically live life.”

As much of a lightning rod as some of DuBose’s legislation has been, she has also sponsored bipartisan legislation.

She collaborated with Rep. Marilyn Lands, D-Huntsville, to introduce a bill ensuring pregnant women receive Medicaid eligibility, aimed at improving maternal health care in Alabama.

This time, she found support from the ACLU, which called the legislation “pro-life, pro-mother, and pro-family.”

DuBose also worked on a bill exempting breastfeeding mothers from jury duty, citing the need for greater support for women balancing motherhood and work or other responsibilities.

“We have so few women in our legislature, and it’s important that we bring attention to issues that uniquely affect us,” she said. “These are things that men might not think about, but they impact women’s lives significantly.”

While some first-term representatives defer to more experienced lawmakers, DuBose said she forged ahead without hesitation.

“I just put one foot in front of the other and had goals,” she said. “I wanted to make a difference from Day One.”

From Day One, education policy was a top priority for DuBose. Serving on committees for education, health and fiscal responsibility, she is an advocate for “school choice.”

“We know not every kid learns the same way. There is not a one-size-fits-all type of education,” she said.

Most recently, DuBose made headlines for sponsoring a bill that would require schools to award credit for religious instruction outside of the classroom. The state allows school systems to offer the credit but does not mandate it.

Despite her rapid rise in Montgomery, DuBose remains focused on her district.

“This is the honor of my lifetime, after being a stay-at-home mom,” she said. “I absolutely love it.”

DuBose, who has worked at polling stations and encourages others to work them, believes in striking a balance between being able to easily vote and ensuring secure elections.

“I want our citizens to feel confident that our voting system is secure,” she said. “It should be easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

DuBose also prides herself on her presence in the district. She frequently attends community events, Chamber of Commerce meetings and town halls across her district. She believes that staying connected with her constituents is crucial to effective representation.

“I make it a point to be present,” she said. “I want people to know that I am here, listening and working on their behalf.”

Reflecting on her journey from rearing a family to serving in Montgomery, DuBose acknowledges the unexpected path that led her to the statehouse.

“I never expected to be here, but I’m so happy I am,” she said. “I love what I do, and I feel like I’m making a difference.”