Going to the next level

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Briarwood and Spain Park high schools were among the schools to hold ceremonies for the student-athletes.

On National Signing Day 2021, several local schools honored many of the student-athletes preparing to enter the world of college athletics upon graduation. Briarwood and Spain Park high schools were among the schools to hold ceremonies Feb. 3 to recognize them.

JONAH CARROLL, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Baseball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Meridian Community College

ADRIENNE GOOLSBY, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Cross-country/track and field

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Mississippi College

LUKE HAND, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Lacrosse

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Mercer University

PARKER HUTSON, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Baseball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Birmingham-Southern College

WESLEY HELMS, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Baseball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Auburn University

ANNA GARDNER HERREN, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Ballet/dance

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Undecided

CATHRYN JACKS, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Ballet/dance

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Alabama

WES LOVE, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Lacrosse

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Alabama in Huntsville

ANNA MARTIN, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Soccer

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Samford University

MASON MATHIAS, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Swimming

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Auburn University

CARSON McKEEN, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Huntingdon College

CARSON McKINNEY, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Baseball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Texas

CARSON MILLER, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Fishing

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Montevallo

MACIE SCAINI, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Ballet/dance

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Alabama

EMILY SCOTT, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Soccer

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Mississippi College

TYLER WAUGH, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Baseball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Alabama at Birmingham

LUKE WOLF, BRIARWOOD

▶ SPORT: Tennis

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Air Force Academy

LYDIA COLEMAN, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Softball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Penn State University

ELI COPENHAVER, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Baseball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of South Alabama

CONNER EBERHARDT, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Baseball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Transylvania University

LOGAN EDWARDS, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Soccer

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Montevallo

KJ FLEMING, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Track and field

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Montevallo

KATIE GROVES, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Swimming

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Berry College

JAYCEE HAYNES, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Basketball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Mississippi University for Women

ANDERSON IVEY, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Soccer

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Covenant College

JACOB JOWERS, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Soccer

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Alabama at Birmingham

DRAKE TABOR, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Football

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of St. Thomas – Minnesota

TRENT THOMPSON, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Baseball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Snead State Community College

ANNA WEEKS, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Tennis

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Birmingham-Southern College

ANNABELLE WIDRA, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Softball

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: University of Michigan

JAKE WILSON, SPAIN PARK

▶ SPORT: Tennis

▶ COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY: Sewanee –The University of the South