Heavy rains plague Regions Tradition final round; tournament to finish Monday

× Expand Photo from PGA Tour Champions page on X Heavy rains plagued the final round of the Regions Tradition golf tournament at the Greystone Golf and Country Club on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

The weather didn’t cooperate for the Regions Tradition golf tournament at the Greystone Golf and Country Club on Sunday, with heavy rains delaying play by four hours, causing a second rain delay and leading to play being suspended Sunday night due to darkness.

The tournament was to play for the final round Monday at 8 a.m., according to the Regions Tradition website. Although initially the plan was to allow free admission for spectators on Monday, those plans changed, and spectators were not allowed Monday.

The online leaderboard shows six players still with holes left to complete: Angel Cabrera, Jerry Kelly, Y.E. Yang, Steven Alker, Charlie Wi and Boo Weekley.

Cabrera and Kelly were tied for the lead at 18 under. Cabrera still has three holes to play, while Kelly has four left to complete. Yang was one stroke behind at 17 under with four holes left to play, while Alker and Wi were two strokes behind at 16 under with three and four holes left to play respectively.

The winner will collect $390,000. The final day of the tournament will be broadcast on The Golf Channel through its conclusion.

There will still be an award ceremony on the 18th green at the end of play.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. to reflect that plans changed, and spectators were not allowed on Monday.