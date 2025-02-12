High school baseball preview: Strong pitching leading the way for county teams

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Briarwood’s Brady Waugh (7) heads to third in a game against Spain Park at Spain Park High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

BRIARWOOD BUILDS AROUND PITCHING

Chris Heaps is entering his first season as head coach at Briarwood Christian following the retirement of longtime Lions coach Steve Renfroe.

Defense and pitching will lead the way for Briarwood this year, Heaps said. The pitching staff is deep, headlined by left-handed junior Houston Hartsfield.

Heaps mentioned several other arms—players like Ivan Hand, Will Clark, Wes Burgess, JD Splawn, Seth Staggs, Bralen Mitcham, Houston Lee, Jack Anderson and others—who will contribute to the staff.

Hartsfield, Clark, Staggs and Parker Daniels are key returning players for the Lions. Hartsfield will play center field when not on the mound, Clark returns in the outfield, Daniels is the team’s catcher, and Staggs is an infielder.

Other returners with experience include pitcher and second baseman Parker Sfakianos and designated hitter Brayden Robertson, who can also pitch. J.P. Harbor is expected to hold down third base.

“We don’t have a bunch of studs, but a bunch of guys that really believe in team and work their tail off,” Heaps said.

Briarwood competes in Class 5A, Area 8, along with Sylacauga, Central-Clay County and Shelby County.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea’s Chase Lackey (4) pitches in a game against Cullman during the 2024 Buccaneer Classic spring break tournament on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

CHELSEA RETURNS STRONG CORE

Chelsea was a solid team in 2024, but playing in Class 7A made things difficult. Now back in 6A, the Hornets are looking for a big year.

“We have very high expectations for our team this year,” head coach Michael Stallings said. “This team has several returning starters from the 2024 team. I think if we can stay healthy, this team has a very good chance of making the postseason.”

Chelsea boasts five seniors, four of whom pitch. Stallings said the team’s pitching depth will be its biggest strength.

Paxton Stallings is a returning starter at third base and will hit in the middle of the lineup. Chase Lackey is back at shortstop and is one of Chelsea’s best all-around players. Aiden Hughes, a returning starter in the outfield, brings speed and versatility to the lineup. Cade Mims is back as the primary catcher and has improved from last season. Mack Breazeale returns as a primary outfielder.

Four of those players—Stallings, Lackey, Hughes and Mims—are also pitchers. Grant Hill, Branson Hogan and Silas Osbourn are juniors expected to be key contributors on the mound.

Juniors Aiden Craven (outfield) and Jackson Price (second base, pitching) are also returning starters.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain’s Brooks Braswell (13) swings at a pitch in a game against the Rebels at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

OAK MOUNTAIN FACES NEW CHALLENGES

There are plenty of holes to fill in Oak Mountain’s lineup this spring, but head coach Derek Irons believes the talent and desire are in place to do so.

“We lost a lot of starters to graduation last year, and we have a lot of guys excited for the opportunity to step into those roles,” Irons said.

Third baseman Noah Eady and outfielder/pitcher Owen Edwards will be key seniors this season, with Irons expecting them to take on significant leadership roles. Zach Fitzgerald was a key pitcher last year and will again be relied upon for major innings.

Gabe Jones (outfield/pitcher), Brooks Braswell (designated hitter) and Cole Kelly (outfielder) are other seniors expected to contribute.

Irons believes the Eagles’ pitching and defense will lead the way in a stacked Class 7A, Area 6, which includes Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills and Hoover. Offensive production may determine the team’s overall success.

“Every head coach in our area has at least one state championship,” Irons said. “The margins will be incredibly thin, and most likely just a handful of plays will be the difference between an area championship and a fourth-place finish.”

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Briarwood’s Andrew McAdams (34) catches in a game against Spain Park at Spain Park High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

SPAIN PARK RELOADS WITH NEW LEADERS

In many ways, the Spain Park baseball team is starting over this spring.

The Jaguars have a robust group of seniors, but not many have been varsity leaders until now. However, they have seen plenty of success in recent seasons, with Spain Park winning many games and making the playoffs the last two years.

“You hope that them being around it and experiencing it, they’re ready,” Spain Park head coach Will Smith said.

The senior with the most returning experience is Patrick McQueeney, who will be counted on as a top pitcher. The only full-time starter returning is junior Rhys Jones, who moves to shortstop this season.

Several seniors have stood out in preseason workouts as they compete for playing time. Arnold Bush is a speedster in the outfield. Trevor Julich and Jack Millard are both senior catchers. Eli Smallwood (first base), Jack Sellers (second base) and outfielders Andrew Thornton and Hagen Holley have also impressed.

Junior Logan Bradford and sophomore Connor Greb are competing at third base. Junior Joe Cross is in the mix in the outfield, and junior Ryne Paquette is competing for infield time. Jack Lutenbacher, a junior, plays catcher and first base.

Greb is part of a talented sophomore group that Smith expects to push the upperclassmen. Evan Taylor and Slade Bounds are also emerging players.

On the mound, McQueeney will be joined by seniors Charlie Kramer and Max Vinson, who are expected to log key innings. Wesley Williams, Bryce Campbell and Connor Kinney are other seniors who will get an opportunity to contribute.