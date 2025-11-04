High school basketball begins this week

× 1 of 6 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Chelsea's Caroline Brown (10) shoots the ball during the Mountain Brook vs. Chelsea 6A AHSAA state semi-final game at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Feb 26, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 6 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood's Drew Mears (1) dribbles the ball during the Mountain Brook vs. Briarwood basketball game at Briarwood High School on Jan. 28, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 6 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Briarwood's Ann Tatum Baker (3) dribbles during the Class 5A Central Regional game between Briarwood and Selma on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 6 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea's Jordan Garcia (5) takes a shot during a Class 6A Central Regional semifinal game between Chelsea and Paul Bryant on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Oak Mountain's Caroline Kester (23) dribbles the ball Hoover vs. Oak Mountain Basketball game at Hoover High School on Jan. 9, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

High school basketball season is set to begin for the local schools this week.

Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park enter the year looking for successful seasons.

On Thursday, Briarwood's boys and girls travel to American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa. Chelsea's girls will host Mortimer Jordan. Oak Mountain's boys and girls will head to Calera. Spain Park's boys also pay a visit to Central-Phenix City.

Spain Park's girls open the season on Saturday in an event at Snead State Community College, while the Chelsea boys get started next Monday.

280 Living will have an in-depth preview of each of those teams in the coming weeks.

Sports editor Kyle Parmley will have daily updates with a scores roundup from across the area on his X profile (@KyleParmley).

The season runs through early February, with the area tournaments, regional tournaments and state tournaments set to follow.