High School Football Preview: Early-season urgency key for Lions

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Carter Fountain (65). × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Richard Force. Garrett Witherington (90) × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Charles Dedmon (2) Prev Next

Briarwood doesn’t plan on giving the field as much of a head start this time around.

In 2024, the Lions won their final five games, playing as well as any team in Class 5A at the end of the regular season. The problem was the fact they had lost their first five games, and fell too far behind in the standings to reach the playoffs.

Injuries are tough for any team to overcome, but head coach Matthew Forester learned a lesson from the Lions’ rough start last season. He is emphasizing creating more depth sooner among his roster.

“I hate that we didn’t get a shot in the playoffs, that we didn’t do what we needed to to get in, because I think we could have made some noise by the end of the season,” he said. “But you live with the hand you’re dealt, and we’re going to do better this year.”

Briarwood has its hands full right out of the gate this season, hosting crosstown rival and Class 7A foe Oak Mountain to begin the year. The Lions follow that up with a home game against Homewood. Also in non-region action, the Lions play at Leeds in the middle of the season and cap the year with a trip to McAdory.

In Class 5A, Region 5, Briarwood has home games against Carver-Birmingham, Corner and Hayden. The Lions hit the road to play Ramsay, Wenonah and John Carroll.

Expand Photo by Richard Force. Garrett Witherington (90)

OFFENSE

Charles Dedmon got plenty of experience last fall, fully taking hold of the starting quarterback job down the stretch. Entering his senior year, the Lions expect a more mature and confident leader. Jamison Barnes will be in the mix at quarterback as well.

One thing Dedmon won’t have is Luke Reynolds, the Lions’ star running back the last few seasons. Forester feels strongly about the potential of Eli Thompson and Jackson Reyer providing a potent duo in the backfield.

There will be a few receivers Dedmon already has rapport with, as Dane Whitehead and Tram Walker return. Will Butler is a junior target that Forester believes will become a featured player as well.

At tight end, the Lions have a bevy of quality players, ones that can catch and block at a high level. Jack Beason is back, and Zeke Witt, Bradford Andrews and Chris Davis are all in the rotation as well.

Up front, Briarwood’s offensive line is anchored by Carter Fountain — who enters his third year as a starter — and Hank Freeman, who came on strong late last season. On the interior of the line, Hudson Parker, Austin Johnson, Wynn Falkner, Moses Caldwell and Adrian Derico are all looking to crack the starting lineup.

DEFENSE

The Briarwood defense starts with star lineman Garrett Witherington, who recently committed to the University of Kentucky. Forester calls him the “linchpin” of the defense, having played since his freshman season.

Forester recognizes the need for the Lions to build quality depth across the line, in order to not suffer from fatigue late in games and down the stretch of the season. Brooks Robertson has been impressive in preseason work, while Jackson Bunn, Tucker McGough and Grant Skinner are players expected to be in the mix.

Sam Canale is the biggest name returning in the secondary, after a standout 2024 season. Cooper Johnson is back after being injured during last season. Mark Mataya had an eye-opening spring to get his name in the mix, while Coleson Gooch is in the defensive backfield after moving from the offensive side of the ball.

The secondary will have a multi-sport-athlete flavor, as Brandt Aho and Camden Schroeder joined the fold from the baseball team, while soccer player Jake VanDixhorn is in the secondary room as well.

Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Charles Dedmon (2)

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Lions will need to find a new kicker after the graduation of Garrett Heinemann. Forester said Harrison Hebert and Evan Ball are competing for the kicking roles, while Hebert is expected to be the punter.

Tucker McGough has proven capable of handling the long snaps, while Austin Johnson should take care of field goal snaps.