High School Football Review: Hornets sticking to calm, collected identity

Consistent and steady is the mentality Todd Cassity aims to bring to the Chelsea football program on a daily basis.

Cassity didn’t want to get too high when his team started the 2024 season 6-0, grabbing headlines and impressing people statewide. Nor did he get down in the dumps when the Hornets dropped their final five games, including a first-round playoff game against Saraland.

That’s because grit and physicality are ingrained into the culture of the Chelsea program. It doesn’t matter what happened last year or the last game.

There’s little mention of last season in the locker room — not because Chelsea isn’t proud of its progress over the last few years and a return to the playoffs for the first time in three years, but because the Hornets are focused on pressing forward and making this year’s team the best it can be.

“We’re trying to create a whole new identity and a whole new self [for the 2025 team],” Cassity said.

That 2025 identity will fit perfectly into the fabric of the program, as Cassity wants to emphasize the running game.

“Physicality never slumps,” he said.

Chelsea begins the season at home against Charles Henderson before a road trip to Wetumpka. The Hornets also host Paul Bryant and Oak Mountain in non-region action.

In Class 6A, Region 3, the Hornets have home games against Pelham, Spain Park and Benjamin Russell. They hit the road to play Calera, Chilton County and Helena.

OFFENSE

Chelsea needs a new leader at the quarterback position, with Cassity looking for one of Grant Propst, Logan Strunk or Hudson Picklesimer to step up, stand out and take control of the offense.

Whoever ends up winning the competition will have quite the security blanket alongside in the backfield. Chase Malone had a huge 2024 season, rushing for 1,600 yards. He’s back for his senior campaign and will be joined by Morgan Barnes, who would have had a strong season last year if not for an injury. Cassity also mentioned Ethan Reed and Bryant Wisdom as players the Hornets need to get onto the field.

The wide receiver group is wide open entering the season. There are experienced players set to contribute, but no surefire standouts at the outset. Turner Simpson and Jack Flowers are experienced seniors who will get a crack at it, while younger players like Caaleb Thomas, TJ Spell and Cole Carroll have tantalizing ability. Caden Summers, Luke Hairston and Cohen Jones will get time at receiver as well.

Adam Wheeler is back and is a player that allows the Hornets to do several different things on offense. He can play fullback or tight end, capable of blocking, catching passes and running the football.

The success of the Chelsea offense could boil down to its offensive line, which Cassity believes to be the strength of the unit. Adam Brooks is back at center, starting for the third year. Left tackle Brooks Dixon will also be a three-year starter. The other three starting linemen have experience as well, with Lawson Williamson and Kevin Madrid at guard and Cash Piotrowski at tackle.

DEFENSE

The Hornets have to replace some faces up front on the defense, but Cassity expects senior Aidyn Young to have a breakout season coming off the edge. Lane Cox, Will Decker and Charlie Parham are names to watch on the line as well.

The back seven is where Chelsea has plenty of returning experience, starting with Porter Schott at linebacker. He won a state championship in wrestling and had a big 2024 season on the gridiron. Briston Hardy will be back after missing spring training, while the likes of Brandon Bousman and Ryan Burnett are part of a big group of guys looking to make an impact. Luke Beavers and Le’Mel Martinear will be forces at outside linebacker.

In the secondary, senior Sam Parrish has played since his freshman year and is back to lead the way at safety once again. John Leith handles the other safety position, giving the Hornets a tandem with plenty of experience. Grant Evans and Caaleb Thomas are both back as well. Opposing passing attacks will need to think twice before airing it out. Freshman Jamari Gilchrist is high on Cassity’s radar. He may play safety this year, but is expected to be an offensive threat in the coming years as needs arise.

SPECIAL TEAMS

John Leith handled the punting duties last year and will take over kicking duties as well, more than likely, as Luke Miller has decided to focus on soccer.

Cassity said the team is searching for depth at kicker, but emphasized the comfort of having a steady long snapper like Tyler Kirkland, a senior who takes pride in the craft.