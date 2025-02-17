High school softball preview: Taking the next step top of mind for county teams

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Charlee Bennett (16) makes contact for a base-hit in an area game against Hewitt-Trussville at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

High school softball in central Alabama is no easy road to navigate. Elite teams are around every corner, and the teams that advance to the regional and state tournaments have certainly earned it.

For Spain Park, Oak Mountain, Chelsea and Briarwood, the 2025 season brings optimism that they can be among those teams making a charge as one of the state’s best.

SPAIN PARK

The Spain Park High School softball team has been one of the top programs in Alabama for more than a decade, and the Jags will look to continue performing at that level in 2025.

The Jags saw their journey conclude with a state tournament appearance last spring, and they are hoping the experiences gained from that will benefit them this time around.

“This team is excited about the upcoming season,” Spain Park head coach Allyson Ritenour said. “They have worked extremely hard during this preseason. They are a very motivated group of individuals.”

Experience is something Spain Park possesses plenty of entering this season, after having some young players forced into the lineup in recent years. There are three seniors on this year’s team, leading the charge to establish the culture and expectations for the upcoming season.

Charlee Bennett is a middle infielder who has signed to play at UAB. She has been an integral part of the Jags’ attack for several seasons and possesses the offensive and defensive instincts to be elite.

Tatum Lasseter returns, as does Nylah Cottrell. Lasseter was a key hitter in the lineup last season and will be again. Cottrell is an outfielder who will get a chance to show off her strength and skill set this year.

There are several other players back this spring who will look to take the next step forward. Sophomore pitcher Jaley Young will be a reliable presence in the circle, while junior infielders Allie Whitaker, Klara Thompson and Teagan Huey are all back. Sophomore outfielder Reagan Roberts and eighth grade catcher Chloe Wade will be key players as well.

Abby King is a sophomore outfielder and pitcher who moved to Spain Park this school year.

Ritenour said execution up and down the lineup, along with the team’s pitching depth, will be critical factors to the team’s success this year. She also wants to use the early portions of the season to ensure her players get opportunities to succeed and grow in a variety of situations.

The Jags play in a Class 6A area featuring Chelsea, Pelham and Helena.

Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Briarwood head coach Ashley Segreto coaches third base during a game between Briarwood and Homewood on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Homewood High School.

BRIARWOOD CHRISTIAN

Briarwood is aiming for another year of growth and progress.

Head coach Ashley Segreto said the Lions are emphasizing the word “purpose” in everything they do, on and off the field.

“Purpose in every step they take and every drill they practice, and looking deeper into their purpose and identity in Christ,” she said.

Segreto has seen great progress over the offseason and is eager to see it pay off on the field this spring.

“These girls have sparked a drive to get better,” she said. “I believe that the growth that our girls have made in the offseason and the detailed training they are getting with our newly built coaching staff will only serve as additional resiliency and drive. This team won’t quit.”

Michael Smith and former University of Alabama star Caroline Hardy have joined the Briarwood coaching staff this year.

“Both of these coaches are going to be huge assets in accomplishing our goals this season and building our program for the future,” Segreto said.

Reese Collier, Zora Willingham and Grace Nilsson are the three seniors for Briarwood this spring. Segreto called them “amazing leaders” for the program.

The Lions have talent but will need to remain healthy since they don’t have much depth in some spots.

Briarwood will compete in Class 5A, Area 8, against Central-Clay County, Shelby County and Sylacauga.

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Oak Mountain's Kelsey Crain (22) during a game between Chilton County and Oak Mountain on Monday, April 15, 2024, at Oak Mountain High School.

OAK MOUNTAIN

There are plenty of familiar faces taking the field for Oak Mountain this season, especially in the circle. The Eagles are hopeful that leads to plenty of positive results on the field.

Four varsity pitchers are back for the Eagles, with Kelsey Crain, Marian Cummings, Maddie Prevallet and Sophia Williams all expected to contribute in a significant manner once again.

“Our focus is to grow and continually improve to peak at the right time and make a postseason run,” Oak Mountain head coach Jordan Burson said.

The Eagles have four seniors this spring, with Anna DuBose, Elia Carrillo, Maggie Miller and Emma McGregor set to lead the way in the batting order. DuBose is a catcher who led the team in hitting last spring. Carrillo can play on the corners and is looking to build upon a solid year at the plate. Miller plays first base, while she and McGregor can roam the outfield.

Several bats will make an impact as well, and with another year of growth and improvement, they could be in store for big seasons. Bella Williams, Brooke Monosky, Sheridan Andrews and Faith Cofer are all back, while Addison Green and Rylie Redden will get their shot to contribute as well.

Oak Mountain has a facility upgrade to note, with a new covered hitting facility completed next to the high school field.

The Eagles compete in Class 7A, Area 6, with Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover and Vestavia Hills.

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Chelsea's Sydney Carroll (31) during a Sidney Cooper Invitational game on Saturday, Feb, 24, 2024, at South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia.

CHELSEA

This would seem to be a year for Chelsea to make something happen. The Hornets have several key returners and drop down to Class 6A.

Second-year head coach Scott Lowery is sold on that idea.

“We are the ones that hold the pens for the story of the season. We won’t let others write it or repeat past narratives,” he said. “The players are learning to believe in the next play, no matter if something bad or good happens on the previous play.”

On that note, Lowery said his team is emphasizing internal focus this spring. Chelsea is worried about Chelsea, not necessarily who is in the opposing dugout.

“Our success will be determined by how well we take ownership and respond to the things we can’t control,” he said.

Emma Parmley, Katie Hopson, Alaysha Crews, Allie Scott and Sydney Carroll make up an impressive class of seniors. Carroll has signed with Mississippi State, Parmley and Hopson are going to Marion Military Institute next season, and Crews has signed with Snead State.

Lowery believes the team’s work ethic will set the Hornets apart this season, especially as they navigate a new area against Pelham, Helena and Spain Park.

“The competition will be tough, but so will we,” he said.