High school softball preview: Local teams ready to break through

× Expand Kyle Parmley Chelsea’s Lorelei Beck (20) Chelsea’s Lorelei Beck (20)

The local high school softball programs enter the 2026 season in different places. Some are looking to build a new foundation, while others are ready to take the next step toward competing for a state championship.

Expand Kyle Parmley Caroline Brown (10) Caroline Brown (10)

Hornets stepping up as a group

Chelsea head coach Scott Lowery likes the foundation his program has built, and heading into this season, he believes the Hornets have the right mix of experience and hungry talent to take another step.

“I’ve got a good, hard-working group,” Lowery said.

Chelsea graduated a class that left holes in multiple areas, but Lowery’s message has been consistent: The solution is not replacing one star with one star. It is building a new version of the team, one player at a time, and letting different strengths define the identity.

“We can all fill the void, just doing the best we can to cover each other’s slack,” he said.

That approach starts with senior Caroline Brown, who is back as a centerpiece. Lowery said the Louisiana Tech commit has embraced a bigger leadership role while continuing to improve. Seniors Madeline Kelley and Sadie Wilson provide stability.

Chelsea’s junior group includes Lauren Hilyer, Julia Willingham and Aubrey Ross, with Ross adding versatility as a left-handed hitter who can slap and hit for power. In the circle, Lorelei Beck headlines the pitching staff, with Taylor Merifield and Lydia Dobrinski also expected to throw plenty of innings, and ninth grader Sadie Sutton is another young arm who could see expanded varsity time.

Lowery said the program’s mindset has shifted, especially in a tough area.

“They’re not scared of anybody anymore,” he said.

Expand Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey. Oak Mountain’s Marian Cummings (8) Oak Mountain’s Marian Cummings (8) Expand Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey. Sheridan Andrews (9) Sheridan Andrews (9)

Eagles aiming for promising season

New Oak Mountain head coach Telma O’Neal has spent the offseason focused on building a competitive edge, and she likes the direction her team is trending as the season approaches.

“I definitely think that we’ve had a lot of work that we’ve put in over the past couple of months, getting prepared for the season,” O’Neal said.

The Eagles are a young group on paper, with just one senior, Sheridan Andrews, but O’Neal believes Andrews can be a reliable table-setter and a tone-setter as Oak Mountain continues to grow into its identity.

“The one thing that you can always make sure that you can count on with Sheridan, is she’s going to find a way to get on base,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal said the staff has challenged Andrews to expand her versatility this spring, which fits into a broader theme for the program in year one under new leadership. Rather than singling out a long list of names, O’Neal has emphasized ownership and accountability throughout the roster, from the lineup card to the dugout.

“When you look at it, it’s more about everybody owning their role and making sure that within their role, they’re being accountable and bringing their best competitive spirit when we compete and when we’re training,” she said.

In the circle, Oak Mountain returns two pitchers in Maddie Prevallet and Marian Cummings. O’Neal said both have responded well to an increased level of intensity in their work, and she has been encouraged by their growth heading into the season. For Oak Mountain, that development and the team’s daily habits will be central as the Eagles work to establish consistency and compete at a high level.

Expand Photo courtesy of Teagan Huey. Maxie Provost Maxie Provost

Jags ready to take next step

Spain Park High School’s softball team believes it is ready to take the next step.

The Jaguars advanced to regionals last season, but entering 2026, there is a sense that this group has the pieces to push even further.

“I like this group a lot,” head coach Allyson Ritenour said. “We have some really good senior leaders — some really good upperclassmen.”

That senior class includes Allie Whitaker, Klara Thompson, Teagan Huey and Mary Payton Dees. Ritenour has coached the group since middle school, giving this season a unique feel and a strong foundation of trust and familiarity.

Whitaker will work at third base and shortstop while Thompson anchors the middle infield at shortstop and second base. Huey brings versatility at first and third, and Dees contributes in the circle and in the outfield.

Ritenour said the seniors have taken ownership as mentors, which has been especially important with 11 freshmen now in the program and several younger players stepping into bigger opportunities.

“They’re doing a great job of really just mentoring everyone on the team,” Ritenour said. “It’s like having a bunch of little mini coaches.”

Among the returning juniors are Reagan Roberts, Abby King, Jaley Young, Jordan Weiner, Chloe Wade, Maxie Provost and Morgan Bryant, giving Spain Park a core that already understands varsity speed. Roberts is working in the infield after primarily playing outfield, while King and Young give the Jags options in the circle and around the diamond. Wade and Bryant return at catcher, and Provost brings versatility as a pitcher and first baseman. Grayson Heaton, now a sophomore, also returns in the infield.

The offseason focus has been on more purposeful training, and Spain Park believes that consistency will decide how far this group can go.

“Being consistent and very intentional is probably going to be our biggest thing,” Ritenour said.

Spain Park’s schedule includes several tournaments and a competitive area slate, setting up a season built to prepare the Jaguars for the moments that matter most.

Lions ready to roar under new coach

Briarwood enters 2026 with a new voice leading the softball program, as the Lions have hired Nicki Henley as head coach.

Henley’s background includes being a two-time State of Alabama Softball Player of the Year at Robertsdale High School, playing on the first four softball teams at the University of Alabama and spending more than 15 years giving private lessons. Briarwood believes that experience will translate into immediate momentum for a program with young talent coming up.

“We are very pleased and excited to have Coach Henley joining the Briarwood community,” Briarwood Athletics Director Sara Wilson said in a statement.

Henley’s focus is on development from day one, with an emphasis on raising the standard across the roster as Briarwood turns the page into a new season.

“My goal is to make every single girl on the team better than she was the first day we get on the field,” she said.

The Lions have some key players to build upon, as the likes of Larsen Cummings, Ashley Heinemann and Scout Staggs were all on last spring’s All-South Metro Team and return to the team this spring.