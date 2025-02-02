Hornets bring home 1st state indoor title

× 1 of 3 Expand Chelsea girls track team accepts the championship trophy at the AHSAA 6A indoor track championship at the Crossplex on Feb. 1, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 3 Expand Chelsea girls track team accepts the championship trophy at the AHSAA 6A indoor track championship at the Crossplex on Feb. 1, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 3 Expand Chelsea girls track team accepts the championship trophy at the AHSAA 6A indoor track championship at the Crossplex on Feb. 1, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – Chelsea High School’s girls team won the school’s first indoor track and field state title Saturday afternoon, triumphing in the Class 6A competition at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Chelsea edged Mountain Brook for the team title, scoring 86 points to the 76 points the Spartans scored.

Chelsea coach Trey Lee saw this day coming and was proud to see it all come to fruition in an excellent day.

“I said, ‘If we go out there and have the day I know we can, we’ll be fine,” he told the team. “The kids understood the assignment and they wanted it. It all came together and clicked when they wanted it to.”

Chelsea’s Ty Cason dominated the meet, winning two individual state championships. She took the title in the girls 400-meter run (57.37 seconds) and 800 meters (2:13.52), then added a second-place finish in the 1,600 meters (5:11.49).

Mia Dunavant was right behind Cason, finishing second in both the 400 meters (57.41) and 800 meters (2:17.51).

“These are things we knew they could do, but they were no less spectacular,” Lee said.

In distance events, Hudson Williams placed fourth in the boys 3,200 meters (9:44.50), while Juliette Edwards finished fourth in the girls 3,200 meters (11:33.91).

Field event standouts included Jacob Adeema, who finished fourth in the boys high jump (6 feet). Niles Cummings placed eighth in the boys long jump (20-5.75) and seventh in the triple jump (43-9). Tamarah Rice had two strong performances, placing fourth in the girls long jump (16-10.50) and fourth in the triple jump (36-4).

Chelsea’s relay teams excelled, with the girls 4x200-meter relay team of Kamryn Hudson, Dunavant, Addison Foster and Rice winning in 1:44.72. The girls 4x400-meter relay team placed second (4:04.87), and the girls 4x800-meter relay team finished third (9:56.30).

“We were seeded fourth and told the girls we could get second. They came in first. It was a team effort from all of our girls,” Lee said of the 4x200 performance.

Chelsea’s boys scored 13 points in the meet as well.

Oak Mountain competed in the Class 7A event Friday, securing fourth-place in the boys competition and seventh in the girls competition.

John Shoemaker was dominant, winning two state titles. He took first in the 1,600 meters (4:16.99) and 3,200 meters (9:20.92). He also finished sixth in the 800 meters (1:57.61).

Cooper Jeffcoat also had a standout performance, winning in the 800 meters (1:53.06) while placing second in the 1,600 meters (4:17.07).

On the girls side, Catarina Williams captured first place in the 800 meters (2:16.94), finished fourth in the 400 meters (58.71) and ran on the 4x800-meter relay team that finished second (9:45.06). Ava Fields contributed fifth-place finishes in the 800 meters (2:23.78) and seventh in the 1600 meters (5:19.37).

In field events, Blake Harry cleared 6 feet to place fourth in the boys high jump. Oliver Griffin finished eighth in the boys pole vault (12-6) and Harper Richey placed eighth in the girls pole vault (9-6). Oak Mountain’s boys 4x400-meter relay team finished sixth (3:29.79).

Spain Park also had a few athletes in the 6A meet. Isaac Battles earned a third-place finish in the boys 400 meters (50.24). James Thompson contributed with a seventh-place finish in the boys long jump (20-7.75), while Graydon Moran placed sixth in the boys pole vault (12-6).

Spain Park’s relay teams also performed well, finishing sixth in the boys 4x800-meter relay (8:35.39) and sixth in the girls 4x800-meter relay (10:33.50).

Briarwood’s girls posted an impressive fifth-place finish in the 6A meet.

Mary Grace Parker earned a state championship in the 1,600 meters (5:08.21) and later finished second in the 3,200 meters (11:17.56). Whit Thornton placed eighth in the boys 3,200 meters (9:53.19).

In field events, Emma Kerley finished fifth in the girls high jump (5 feet). Ava Doss placed fifth in the girls long jump (16-8) and fifth in the triple jump (35-11.75). Kerley also finished sixth in the triple jump (35-10.25).

Briarwood’s girls 4x800-meter relay team finished fifth (10:30.07) to round out the team’s scoring performances.