House vs. NCAA Settlement Explained

WHAT IS IT?

The House v. NCAA antitrust settlement marks the official end of amateurism in college sports. Starting July 1, schools can pay athletes directly for the first time in NCAA history. The new model applies to current and future Division I athletes — not just those already on campus.

KEY TERMS

$2.8 billion in back payments (2016-2024) to former D-I athletes

The annual cap grows by at least 4% per year

10-year agreement: runs through 2035

Roster limits: schools must reduce rosters to meet compensation caps

Revenue sharing begins: schools can share up to $20.5M per year with athletes

WHY IT MATTERS

This formalizes athlete compensation, bringing college sports closer than ever to a pro model — and away from the 119-year “student-athlete” model.