HS sports recap: Local teams heading into new year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Paul Lanzi (5) shoots a layup in a game against Pelham at Chelsea High School’s Michael Sims Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The new year is here, and here's a quick look back at the last few weeks in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Briarwood girls basketball team enters the new year with a 12-5 record. On Dec. 12, the Lady Lions cruised past Leeds 59-20. They followed that up with an impressive 52-42 win over Homewood. In the Charles Webster Invitational at Clay-Chalkville, Briarwood lost to Minor 55-37 and beat Oneonta 51-35. Last week, the team competed in the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Briarwood beat Metcalfe County (Kentucky) 56-31, fell to Father Ryan (Tennessee) 31-25, and lost to Sardis 54-40.

Chelsea has been playing well as of late, entering the new year with a 16-3 mark. The Lady Hornets notched wins over Sylacauga, Pelham and McAdory three weeks ago. The week before Christmas, Chelsea won the Lady Eagles Christmas Classic at Oak Mountain by notching wins over Center Point, Lauderdale County and Paul Bryant. At the Pell City Chick-fil-A Christmas Classic last week, the Lady Hornets beat Jacksonville and Pelham before falling to Pell City 40-38 in the final.

Oak Mountain’s girls have played better in recent weeks, now holding a 6-13 record. The Lady Eagles won back-to-back games over Leeds and Stanhope Elmore three weeks ago, but fell to Mae Jemison. Two weeks ago, Oak Mountain hosted the Lady Eagles Christmas Classic, falling to Paul Bryant and Lauderdale County around a win over Center Point.

Briarwood’s boys now have a 9-9 mark heading into 2023. The Lions have alternated wins and losses since Dec. 12, when they defeated Leeds 51-44. They fell to Homewood 53-29, then won two of three at the Woodlawn Christmas Tournament. Briarwood notched a 58-51 win over Parker, fell to Fairfield 50-35 and beat Center Point 38-30. At the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic last week, the Lions fell to Rowan County (Kentucky) 47-40, beat East Jackson (Georgia) 62-57 and fell to LaRue County (Kentucky) 59-45.

Chelsea’s boys have gone on an eight-game winning streak over the last three weeks. The Hornets notched victories over Sylacauga, Pelham and McAdory three weeks ago. The following week, Chelsea hosted a couple games, beating UMS-Wright and Brookwood. Last week, the Hornets knocked off three teams from Tennessee in the Athens Border Wars event, beating Marshall County, Tullahoma and Cascade.

Oak Mountain’s are now 15-4 after a couple recent defeats. The Eagles beat Leeds, Stanhope Elmore, Mae Jemison and Pell City to go on a four-game winning streak before falling in two of three at Homewood’s Metro Tournament. The Eagles fell to Hartselle 77-64, beat Bessemer City 79-23 and dropped a 75-51 game to Cullman.

WRESTLING

Over the last few weeks, the Chelsea wrestling team fell to Jasper and McAdory as part of a quad match, beat Montevallo and fell to Shelby County in a tri-match, finished 10th in the CFK Invitational in Georgia and placed sixth in the Homewood Holiday Scramble.

Oak Mountain has fallen to Thompson and beat Tuscaloosa County in a tri-match, finished 10th in the Pelham Invitational, placed ninth in the Heart of Dixie Classic at Vestavia Hills and finished 13th at the Scott Rohrer Invitational at Hoover.