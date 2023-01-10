HS sports recap: Basketball teams start area play

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain’s Grey Williams (4) shoots a layup guarded by Vestavia Hills’ Thomas Taaffe (20) at Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Oak Mountain and Chelsea basketball teams returned to action last Wednesday, playing rescheduled games after the severe weather altered plans on Tuesday.

Chelsea traveled to Helena, with both Hornets teams emerging with tough losses. Helena beat Chelsea 34-29 in the girls game. Olivia Johnigan led the Huskies with 17 points, while Amari Grant had 8 points. Chelsea’s boys fell 59-51, with Avery Futch scoring 15 points and Gavin Collett adding 13 points.

Oak Mountain traveled to Oxford. The Lady Eagles suffered a 59-10 loss, but the boys picked up an 85-66 win over the Jackets. Tre Thomas led four Eagles’ double-figure scorers with 19 points. Matt Heiberger notched 17 points, while Will O’Dell and Grey Williams each tallied 10 points.

Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain opened up area play Friday evening.

Briarwood traveled to Pelham, with the Lions boys and girls teams coming away with critical victories. The Lady Lions earned a 50-40 win, with Mary Beth Dicen leading the way with 15 points. Ann Tatum Baker posted 10 points and Emma Kerley added 9 points. The boys team grabbed a 66-57 win over the Panthers as well. William Lloyd went off for 16 points, with Drew Mears scoring 15 points as well. Garrett Witherington added 12 points.

Chelsea struggled in losses at Hewitt-Trussville. The Lady Hornets dropped a 58-36 decision. Sophia Brown led the team with 15 points, while Haley Trotter added 9 points. Chelsea’s boys suffered a 59-31 loss to the Huskies. Futch scored 11 points to lead the team.

Oak Mountain traveled to Spain Park, with the girls winning a narrow game. The Lady Eagles won 46-43, with Caroline Kester breaking out for 26 points. The boys team couldn’t keep up in the second half, falling 76-39. Grey Williams led the Eagles with 9 points, while Heiberger notched 7 points, and Thomas and Kevin Jasinski scored 6 apiece.

WRESTLING

The Oak Mountain wrestling team fell to Hoover last Thursday 57-21. Trey Denny (106 pounds), Camden Tipton (113), Quinn Ivey (120) and Brady Coggin (126) were the winners for the Eagles in the match.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain indoor track and field teams competed at the Ice Breaker Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

For Briarwood, Sallie Montgomery placed third in the triple jump, the girls 4x800-meter relay team finished fourth, Bela Doss was 10th in the 800 and Ansley Murphy placed seventh in the pole vault.

For Chelsea, Cady McPhail won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:44. Ty Cason finished third in the same race. Mia Dunavant was fourth and Tyndal Ann Griffith eighth in the 800. Juliette Edwards was third in the 3,200, Jadlyn Debardlabon was fifth in the long jump and the girls 4x400 team was second.

Parker Campbell won the 3,200 on the boys side with a time of 9:37. Hudson Williams finished ninth in the same race.

For Oak Mountain, the girls 4x800 relay team finished second and Lauren Cole posted an eighth-place finish in the 3,200. Davion Foster was sixth in the 60-meter dash, Walker Shook was eighth in the high jump and the boys 4x400 relay was eighth as well.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.