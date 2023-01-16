HS sports recap: Basketball teams continue area play

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Olivia Pryor (12) takes the ball to the goal in a game against Pelham at Chelsea High School’s Michael Sims Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court last Tuesday night for area contests.

Briarwood’s boys and girls suffered tough area losses to Helena. The girls were unable to hang onto a double-digit lead and fell 37-32 in overtime. Helena’s Olivia Johnigan led all scorers with 18 points. Ann Tatum Baker led Briarwood with 10 points, with Taylor Smith adding 7 points. The boys lost 59-37. Joshua Williams led Helena with 27 points.

Chelsea earned a split against Spain Park. The Lady Hornets earned a convincing 54-26 win, as Olivia Pryor scored 15 points and Haley Trotter notched 13 points. Chelsea’s boys fell to a strong Jags team 68-42. Paul Lanzi led the Hornets with 16 points, while Avery Futch and Aiden Owens each contributed 7 points. Zach Gray paced Spain Park with 20 points.

Oak Mountain also earned a split against Hewitt-Trussville. The Lady Eagles suffered a 74-31 loss to a strong Lady Huskies team. Jordan Hunter led Hewitt with 22 points. Oak Mountain’s boys held off the Huskies with a 63-62 win. Matt Heiberger led a strong, balanced effort from the Eagles. He had 15 points, 4 rebounds and a pair of blocks. Tre Thomas went for 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks. Grey Williams added 10 points and 3 rebounds to give the team three double-digit scorers. Devan Moss contributed 8 points and Kevin Jasinski added 6 points and 3 assists.

Briarwood was back in action Thursday evening, as the Lions swept Bessemer City. The Lady Lions cruised to a 57-22 win. Mary Beth Dicen led the charge with 17 points, with Smith joining her in double figures with 13 points. Mia Wilson added 7 points as well. The boys grabbed a 74-35 victory in convincing fashion as well. Miles Gilbert posted 16 points in the winning effort. Grant Mears added 12 points, Garrett Witherington scored 11, and William Lloyd and Drew Mears each scored 9 points.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain squared off in area play Friday evening, with Chelsea earning a sweep of both games. The Lady Hornets grabbed a 50-24 win, as Trotter posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds in a monster game. Sophia Brown posted 7 points as well.

Chelsea’s boys beat Oak Mountain 67-58. Lanzi led the way again, with 28 points. He also went 13-of-15 from the free throw stripe. Futch added 18 points in a strong game as well.

WRESTLING

The Chelsea wrestling team finished eighth of 18 teams in the Southeastern Pools at Thompson over the weekend. Ian Osbourn finished second in the 195-pound class. Tyler Rayford finished third in the 145-pound class, while Porter Schott was third at 170 pounds. Sloan DeWeese (182) and Caiden Conolley (132) finished fifth.

Oak Mountain finished 13th in the Southeastern Pools. Camden Tipton was the Eagles’ top performer, winning at 113 pounds. Trey Denny (106) was fourth, while Sam Reid (182) and Aaron Farish (195) finished sixth.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood indoor track and field team competed in the Hump Day Octameet last Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Sallie Montgomery won the triple jump competition, reaching 34 feet, 10.5 inches. Ansley Murphy won the pole vault by clearing 10-9.

Mary Grace Parker finished second and Luci Williams finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run. Livi Reebals was fourth in the 60-meter hurdles, while the girls 4x200-meter relay team finshed second. Montgomery also placed fourth in the long jump. Gabe Margene was the top boys performer, finishing fourth in the 400 hurdles.

Oak Mountain was also at the Hump Day Octameet. Sophie Hammett won the long jump at 16 feet. Matthew Womack won the 3,200 in 9:49.

Catarina Williams was third in the 400, Devan Moss was second in the 60, Whitt Kilgore was second and Tripp Corrie was third in the 3,200 and the boys 4x200-meter realy team was second.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.