HS sports recap: Winter sports nearing postseason play

Photo by Erin Nelson Briarwood's Miles Gilbert (4) shoots a layup in a game against Helena at Briarwood Christian School on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Chelsea and Oak Mountain basketball teams were back in action last Monday.

Chelsea’s boys fell to Northridge 55-48 as part of the MLK Day Classic at Brookwood. Paul Lanzi led the Hornets with 23 points, with Avery Futch adding 12 points. Chelsea’s girls fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 42-32 at Brookwood as well.

Oak Mountain fell to Grissom 57-44 in a game as part of the 256 vs. 205 Challenge. Tre Thomas led the Eagles with 13 points, 5 rebounds and a pair of blocks. Matt Heiberger had 7 points, Jack Ronilo had 6 points and Kevin Jasinski finished with 5 points.

Oak Mountain’s girls fell to Homewood 57-26 in a regular season game as well.

The Briarwood boys and girls fell to Pelham in area action Tuesday. The Lady Lions fell to the Panthers 53-34. Taylor Smith scored 12 points and Emma Kerley added 11 points. Briarwood’s boys suffered a 45-32 loss.

The local teams were back in action Friday in area play.

Briarwood earned a split with Helena. The girls picked up a key 39-28 win, with Kerley going for 12 points and Smith notching 11 points. The boys fell to the Huskies 50-33.

Chelsea suffered losses to Hewitt-Trussville. The girls team fell 57-42, with Haley Trotter leading the way with 14 points. Sophia Brown added 9 points as well. April Hooks led Hewitt-Trussville with 19 points. Chelsea’s boys came up just short in a 61-59 loss. Lanzi had a big game with 21 points, Futch added 15 points and Gavin Collett posted 11 points. Legion Gaston paced the Huskies with 18 points.

Both Oak Mountain teams earned key wins over Spain Park. The Lady Eagles picked up a blowout win over the Lady Jags, winning 63-22. The boys played a strong game and earned a 65-55 win. Grey Williams was the top scorer with 19 points, as Heiberger notched 17 points of his own. Thomas racked up 8 points, blocks and rebounds on the night. Bobby Laury also scored 5. Sam Wright led Spain Park with 23 points.

WRESTLING

Last Tuesday, the Chelsea wrestling team suffered a tough 41-39 loss to Pelham. Winners for the Hornets included Kian Box (106 pounds), Alex Kiser (113), Walker Baker (120), Adam Cornwell (160), Porter Schott (170), Sloan Deweese (182) and Kalob Johnstone (220).

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Chelsea indoor track and field team competed in the MLK Indoor Track Classic last Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

On the girls side, Cady McPhail won the 800-meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 8 seconds. Alana McCulla also reached the podium with a third-place finish in the pole vault.

BOWLING

The Oak Mountain girls team competed in the Class 6A-7A South Regional tournament last week in Spanish Fort.

The Lady Eagles beat Daphne 852-708 in the opening round, winning 4-2 overall in a best of seven Baker game setup. Stanhope Elmore beat Oak Mountain 4-1 (831-689) in the semfinals.

Oak Mountain qualified for the state tournament, set for later this week at The Alley in Gadsden.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.