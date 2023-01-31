HS sports recap: Basketball teams wrap up area play

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood’s Mary Beth Dicen (2) shoots a 3-pointer in a game against Helena at Briarwood Christian School on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The local basketball teams returned to the court last Tuesday evening, as Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain were all in action.

Briarwood’s boys and girls swept Sylacauga. The Lady Lions posted a dominant 63-33 win, as Taylor Smith led the charge with 16 points. Taylor Leib and Colleen Lehane each added 10 points as well.

Briarwood’s boys cruised to a 52-36 win as well. William Lloyd registered 14 points and Drew Mears posted 11 points.

Chelsea played Spain Park in Class 7A, Area 6 competition. The Lady Hornets dominated, as they blew out the Lady Jags 60-12. Sadie Schwallie had the high mark, posting 18 points. Sophia Brown added 9 points and Sydney Carroll scored 8 points.

Chelsea’s boys suffered a 69-47 loss, as Paul Lanzi scored 14 points and Avery Futch notched 13 points.

Oak Mountain picked up a split against Hewitt-Trussville in Area 6 action. The Lady Eagles fell to the Huskies 77-32. Jordan Hunter led Hewitt with 29 points on the night. Oak Mountain’s boys gutted out a 48-43 win, though. Matt Heiberger went for 20 points and 7 rebounds, while Tre Thomas nearly achieved a double-double, posting 15 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Briarwood celebrated senior night on Friday, while Chelsea and Oak Mountain wrapped up area play.

Briarwood swept Calera, beginning with a 50-15 win by the girls team. Smith and Mary Beth Dicen each had 10 points to lead the way for the team. The Lions boys took down Calera 59-46, led by Zach Lamey’s 16 points. Garrett Witherington posted a double-double, going for 11 points and 16 rebounds on the night.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain split the boys and girls games. In the girls game, Chelsea took a 50-36 win. For the Lady Hornets, Haley Trotter led the way with 19 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double. Brown added 14 points of her own.

In the boys game, the Eagles earned a 73-63 win. Heiberger had a huge game, going for 30 points, 6 rebounds and a pair of blocks. Grey Williams had a strong night as well, going for 18 points and 3 rebounds. Kevin Jasinski added 8 points and 4 boards and Eli Love tallied 7 points. For Chelsea, Lanzi went off for 33 points, and Futch finished with 20 points.

Briarwood hosted and swept Woodlawn on Saturday evening. The Lady Lions picked up a 39-13 win, as Emma Kerley scored 13 points and Smith added 9 points. The boys team earned a 73-63 victory as well. Witherington posted another double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Miles Gilbert had 13 points, Matthias Leib scored 11 points and Lamey added 9 points.

WRESTLING

The Chelsea wrestling team swept a tri-match last Tuesday, beating Helena 42-32 and beating Montevallo 62-18.

Chelsea finished eighth in the Mortimer Jordan Invitational over the weekend. Kalob Johnstone won the 222-pound weight class. Collin Burroughs (162) finished second, Ian Osbourn (197) was third and Casey Bunfield (128) placed fourth.

Chelsea also sent a team to the Mountain Brook Invitational. Carson Burroughs (128), William Hartsfield (134) and Adam Cornwell (162) all finished fifth.

Oak Mountain fell to Hartselle 54-22 last Tuesday. On Thursday, the Eagles beat Montevallo 42-36 and Oak Grove 42-32 in a tri-match.

Oak Mountain also competed in the Mortimer Jordan Invitational. Camden Tipton (115), Aiden Briggs (115) and Judah Jenkins (128) each finished second in their classes, James Franklin (115) and James Pihakis (154) were third, and Drayton Gooch (134) finished fourth.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood indoor track and field team competed in the Last Chance meet last Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

For the girls, Sallie Montgomery finished second in the triple jump. Ansley Murphy was third in pole vault, Montgomery was fourth in long jump and Livi Reebals was 10th in the 60-meter hurdles. The girls 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay teams did well, finishing fifth and fourth, respectively.

Chelsea competed in the event on Saturday and performed well. For the girls, Cady McPhail won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 races. Lily Rigor was second in the 60, Mia Dunavant and Tyndal Ann Griffith were second and third in the 800, Ty Cason was second in the 1,600, Juliette Edwards was second in the 3,200, Rigor was third in the 60-meter hurdles, Jadyn Debardlabon was second in long jump, Alana McCulla was second in pole vault, and the 4x400 and 4x200 relays were second and third.

On the boys side, Parker Campbell won the 3,200, Hudson Williams was third in the same race, and the 4x200 relay was second as well.

Oak Mountain was also involved in the competition. Sara Cothran finished fourth in her heat in the 800 and was ninth in shot put, Julia Bueche was eighth in 60 hurdles and Evy Gardner was sixth in pole vault. John Shoemaker and Whitt Kilgore were seventh and eighth in the 3,200, Walker Shook was third in high jump and the boys 4x800 relay was second.

BOWLING

The Oak Mountain girls bowling team finished third in the Class 6A-7A state tournament last week in Gadsden. Click here for the story of the tournament.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.