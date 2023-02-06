HS sports recap: Hornets girls claim 2nd at state indoor

× 1 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Chelsea girls indoor track and field team walks up to claim the Class 7A state runner-up trophy at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Chelsea girls indoor track and field team claims the Class 7A state runner-up trophy at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Cady McPhail pushes past Huntsville’s Ava McIntosh to finish first in the girls 3,200-meter run during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Mia Dunavant competes in the girls 400-meter dash during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Alana McCulla competes in the girls pole vault event during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain’s Julia Bucche, Chelsea’s Lily Rigor and Hoover’s Amyah Ellington compete in the girls 60-meter hurdles during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Raymond Bridgeman competes in the boys triple jump during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Raymond Bridgeman competes in the boys triple jump during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Ty Cason finishes third in the girls 1,600-meter run during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Cady McPhail finishes first in the girls 1,600-meter run during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Cady McPhail finishes first in the girls 1,600-meter run during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hewitt-Trussville’s Nathan Thomas, Jeff Davis’ Donald Harris, Oak Mountain’s Davion Foster, and Auburn’s Jaden Walker compete in the boys 60-meter dash during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 13 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Austin’s JaDyn MAclin, Hewitt-Trussville’s Michael Igbinoghene, Oak Mountain’s Devan Moss, Auburn’s Dimir Garrett, and Chelsea’s Eryk Brown compete in the boys 60-meter dash during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Chelsea girls indoor track and field team built upon its momentum from winning the Class 7A cross-country championship, following it up with a runner-up finish at the state indoor meet last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

No one was catching Hoover, but the Hornets scored 81 points to finish second, well clear of third-place Hewitt-Trussville’s 63 points.

Senior Cady McPhail had a phenomenal showing, taking home the top prize in all four events she participated in. McPhail set state records in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs, posting times of 2 minutes, 11 seconds, and 4 minutes, 57 seconds, to win those races. She also won the 3,200 in 10:56, and capped off the sensational day by anchoring the 4x800-meter relay team, which won in 9:31. McPhail ran in that race with Mia Dunavant, Ty Cason and Tyndal Ann Griffith.

Also reaching the podium for the Hornets were Dunavant (third in the 800), Cason (third in the 1,600), Jadyn Debardlabon (third in long jump) and Alana McCulla (second in pole vault). The 4x400 relay team of Dunavant, Lily Rigor, Griffith and Cason also finished second.

Rigor (seventh in 60-meter hurdles), Dunavant (fifth in 400) and the 4x200 team of Callie Wright, Rigor, Debardlabon and Morgan Brewer (eighth) garnered a few more points for the team.

Juliette Edwards, Eryk Brown, Parker Campbell, Raymond Bridgeman, Javiion Mitchell, Ryker Mattes, Brandon Sims, Anden Peek, Jonathan Ludwig, Hudson Williams and Maddox Michael also took part for Chelsea.

Briarwood and Oak Mountain were also represented at the state meet.

Briarwood’s girls finished eighth in 6A. Sallie Montgomery made it to the podium, placing third in the triple jump. Livi Reebals (fourth in 60 hurdles), Bela Doss (eighth in 800 and seventh in 1,600), Mary Grace Parker (eighth in 3,200), Ansley Murphy (seventh in pole vault) and the 4x800 relay team of Parker, Luci Williams, Lena Anne Parker and Doss finished fourth to earn points for the Lions as well.

Charlie Thompson, Lynley Newdome, Kristin Wolfe, Anna Reid Frost, Burton Collis, Gabe Margene, Ford Thornton, Gavin Gurtis, Reese Rasmussen, Hadley Hartsfield, Gracie Murphy, Patrick Hnizdil and Whit Thornton also competed for the Lions.

For Oak Mountain, the boys 4x800 relay team of Bennett Phillips, Cooper Jeffcoat, John Shoemaker and Matthew Womack finished fifth, the top performance for the Eagles. Womack (seventh in 800), Walker Shook (sixth in high jump), the girls 4x400 team of Lauren Cole, Taylor McMillan, Sara Cothran and Catarina Williams (seventh) and 4x800 team of Selah Whitley, Williams, Cothran and Cole (seventh) earned points for the team.

Devan Moss, Davion Foster, Julia Bueche, Whitt Kilgore, Sean Ray, Sophie Hammett, Evy Gardner, Thomas Peyton Swann, Brandon Lewis, Samantha Bennett, Gerrick Brown, Samuel Laney, Ryan Cox and Drew Field also competed for the Eagles.

BASKETBALL

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain basketball teams opened up the final week of regular season play with games last Tuesday.

Briarwood made a trip to Benjamin Russell, earning a split. The Lady Lions picked up a 50-30 win, as Mary Beth Dicen and Emma Kerley led the team with 17 points apiece. Taylor Smith scored 11 points as well. The boys team fell 74-66.

Chelsea swept Pelham on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets earned a hard-fought 58-48 win. Haley Trotter had a huge game, posting a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds. Madi Moore and Olivia Pryor each scored 12 points as well.

The Chelsea boys got a 69-49 win over the Panthers. Avery Futch had the big game, going for 24 points. Paul Lanzi scored 12 points and Christen Whetstone tallied 11 points.

Oak Mountain earned a split against Clay-Chalkville. The Lady Eagles fell 65-41, but the boys team picked up a 72-64 win. Matt Heiberger had a huge game, going for 36 points and 8 rebounds. Tre Thomas was a factor in the paint, posting 8 points, 7 rebounds and 8 blocks. Devan Moss and Kevin Jasinski each scored 6 points, with Will O’Dell and Jack Ronilo adding 5 points each.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain hosted senior night Thursday, as the Hornets hosted Calera and the Eagles played host to Chilton County.

Chelsea’s girls cruised to a 56-23 victory, as 13 players scored in the contest. Sophia Brown led the way with 10 points, while Makenzie Fennell and Lexi Redd each added 8 points. Chelsea’s boys also picked up a win, beating Calera 68-51. Lanzi scored 24 points, with Futch and Whetstone notching double figures as well, with 13 and 11 points.

Oak Mountain’s girls fell 58-49, but the boys notched an 86-66 win over the Tigers, in a game that included a couple milestones. Heiberger had another big game, going off for 33 points. In the process, he eclipsed 1,000 points for his varsity career as well. Head coach Joel Floyd also notched the 200th win of his head coaching career.

Briarwood and Oak Mountain wrapped up their regular seasons Friday evening. Briarwood split with Leeds, beginning with a girls win, 54-23. Smith led the team with 16 points, while Dicen added 15 and Kerley scored 11 points. Briarwood’s boys mounted a furious comeback before falling 60-53 in overtime. The Lions trailed by 16 with under 3 minutes to play to tie the game in regulation. William Lloyd had 16 points to lead the way, with Garrett Witherington scoring 10 points and Zach Lamey adding 9.

Oak Mountain traveled to Helena and earned a split. The Lady Eagles fell 39-31, as Sophia Merchant led Helena with 14 points. The boys picked up a 65-57 win. Heiberger had another monster game, going off for 34 points. Eli Love tallied 11 points, Grey Williams finished with 8 points and Thomas notched 7 points and 7 blocks. Jasinski had 2 points, but contributed 8 rebounds and 6 assists as well.

The postseason begins this week, with all the local teams competing in area tournaments. Briarwood’s boys head to Helena for the Class 6A, Area 8 tournament, where the Lions face Pelham in the opening round Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The winner plays Helena on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain boys play in the 7A, Area 6 tournament, hosted at Oak Mountain. The Hornets and Eagles will square off against each other at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The championship game is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

Briarwood’s girls head to Pelham, where the Lady Lions will face Helena on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The winner plays Pelham on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the final.

The Area 6 girls tournament is at Hewitt-Trussville, but Chelsea and Oak Mountain will also face off in that one. They play on Tuesday at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the final at 6 p.m. Thursday.

WRESTLING

The Chelsea wrestling team swept a tri-match last Tuesday. The Hornets beat Fort Payne 42-30 and took down Mountain Brook 51-21.

Oak Mountain beat Mortimer Jordan 48-22 on Monday. Trey Denny (106 pounds), Aiden Briggs (113), Camden Tipton (120), Quinn Ivey (126), Drayton Gooch (132), Tanner Smith (145), Skylar Thomas (152) and Aaron Farish (195) all won for the Eagles in the match.

SOCCER

The Briarwood boys soccer team began the season with a strong showing at the Lakeshore Shootout. The Lions went 2-0-1 and posted a 7-1 goal differential. They had a pair of shutout wins and four different players scored goals. Reece Frost was named first-team all-tournament for his efforts.

Chelsea’s boys won the Lakeshore Shootout Gold Division to kick off its season, winning all three matches en route to the perfect weekend.

The Hornets beat John Carroll 2-1 in the opener Friday, as Luke Miller and Andrew Teixeira scored to put the team ahead early.

In a 2-0 win over Bob Jones, Miller scored off a Kameron Yellock cross to break a scoreless tie in the second half. Parker Dean scored the second goal of the game from a Kaleb Bass assist.

Chelsea knocked off James Clemens 3-0 to cap off the tournament. Bass scored, assisted by Grant Saether, before Saether scored one from Bass. Miller converted a free kick for the final goal.

Oak Mountain’s boys won the platinum division of the Lakeshore Shootout by posting a perfect weekend as well. The Eagles defeated Huntsville 3-1 and beat Montgomery Academy 4-1 on Friday, before capping it off with a 3-0 win over Austin.

