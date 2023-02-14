HS sports recap: Basketball teams set for playoffs

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Oak Mountain's Matt Heiberger (23) dribbles the ball guarded by Chelsea’s Eric Hudnall (11) during the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament at Oak Mountain High School on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Photo by Todd Lester.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain girls basketball teams began area tournament play last Tuesday.

Briarwood’s girls made the playoffs for the first time as a Class 6A school by knocking off Helena 47-46 in the opening round of the Area 8 tournament. Taylor Smith led the Lady Lions with 15 points. Mary Beth Dicen scored 12 points and Emma Kerley added 9 points.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain squared off in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament, with Chelsea running away with a 51-16 victory. Madi Moore and Sophia Brown each scored 11 points to lead the Lady Hornets. Oak Mountain’s season came to a close with the loss, as the Lady Eagles finished with a record of 8-23 on the year.

The boys teams were in action on Wednesday in the opening round of the area tournaments.

Briarwood’s season came to an end with a 59-49 loss to Pelham.

Oak Mountain defeated Chelsea 72-58, overcoming a two-point deficit entering the fourth quarter and pulling away to win. Matt Heiberger had a huge game for the Eagles, scoring 35 points and pulling down 9 rebounds. Kevin Jasinski finished with 10 points, 3 steals and 6 rebounds. Grey Williams added 8 points, while Tre Thomas had another impactful game with 7 points, 8 blocks and 6 boards. Devan Moss and Bobby Laury contributed 6 points each as well. For Chelsea, Paul Lanzi led the way with 23 points and Dylan Brown added 12 points.

Briarwood’s girls were handed a 62-34 loss to Pelham on Thursday in the area tournament final.

Chelsea’s girls fell to Hewitt-Trussville 46-37 in the 7A, Area 6 tournament final Thursday evening. Moore and Brown each scored 12 points for the Lady Hornets. Jordan Hunter scored 19 points to lead Hewitt.

Oak Mountain’s boys came up short Friday evening, falling to Spain Park 52-46 in the Area 6 title game. Heiberger led the Eagles with 25 points and 3 rebounds. Thomas posted 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks. Will O’Dell added 4 points. Sam Wright led the Jags with 20 points.

Briarwood’s girls will travel to Chilton County on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Class 6A sub-regional round. Chelsea and Oak Mountain will begin play in the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Wednesday. Chelsea’s girls will face Sparkman at 9 a.m., while Oak Mountain’s boys play Huntsville at 1:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

The Chelsea and Oak Mountain wrestling teams competed in the Class 7A North Super Section tournament over the weekend. As a team, Chelsea finished eighth and Oak Mountain finished 11th.

Kalob Johnstone was the top wrestler from Chelsea, as he placed second in the 220-pound weight class. Ian Osbourn (195) and Tyler Rayford (145) each finished fourth to qualify for the state tournament.

For Oak Mountain, Camden Tipton won the 113-pound division. Trey Denny placed sixth at 106 pounds as well.

SOCCER

The Briarwood girls soccer team fell to Thompson 5-4 last Tuesday night.

Chelsea’s girls and both Oak Mountain teams traveled to Foley over the weekend for the Southern Shootout. Chelsea’s girls scored a first-half goal and made it stand in a 1-0 win over Daphne on Thursday. Oak Mountain’s boys beat Enterprise 3-0 and the girls defeated Auburn 3-1.

Chelsea’s boys hosted the Melrose Cup and began things with a 6-1 win over Leeds on Thursday. Teixeira scored the first goal, from a Grant Saether cross. Luke Miller got on the board next, taking a header from Teixeira and putting it in the net. Teixeira picked up a loose ball and scored to give the Hornets a 3-0 halftime lead. After Leeds got a goal back early in the second half, Kaleb Bass took it upon himself to make it 4-1. He scored again to make it 5-1 and the Hornets tacked on one more to earn the win.

Briarwood’s boys and girls also traveled to Foley for the Southern Shootout over the weekend, with the girls beating Athens and the boys beating McGIll-Toolen on Friday.

On Friday, Chelsea’s girls beat Albertville 5-1, Oak Mountain’s girls beat Daphne 3-1 and Oak Mountain’s boys lost to Daphne 2-1.

Chelsea’s boys earned a 2-0 win over Helena on Friday as well, with Bass and Parker Dean scoring. On Saturday, the Hornets finished off the Melrose Cup with a 1-1 draw to Springville. Teixeira scored in the first half to give the Hornets the lead, but Springville got it back in the second half.

CHEER

The Briarwood varsity and junior varsity competition cheer squads qualified for the finals of the National High School Cheerleading Championships

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.