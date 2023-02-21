HS sports recap: Baseball season begins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Chris McNeill (25) heads for third after Reid Gongwer his a 3-run homer in a game against Mountain Brook in the area championship at Chelsea High School on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Briarwood girls basketball team beat Chilton County 56-44 last Monday in the Class 6A sub-regional round, advancing to the regional tournament. Taylor Smith led the Lady Lions with 23 points on the night. Emma Kerley scored 15 points, Mary Beth Dicen added 8 and Colleen Lehane scored 6 points.

Chelsea’s girls and Oak Mountain’s boys had their seasons ended on Wednesday in the Class 7A Northeast Regional semifinals. Click here for the story of those games.

Briarwood’s girls fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Thursday in the Class 6A Central Regional semifinal, putting an end to the Lady Lions’ season. Click here for a recap of the game.

WRESTLING

The Chelsea and Oak Mountain wrestling teams competed at the state tournament last weekend in Huntsville. Chelsea placed ninth and Oak Mountain finished 14th in the team standings in Class 7A.

For Chelsea, Kalob Johnstone was the top wrestler, as he finished second in the 220-pound division. Ian Osbourn placed fourth at 195 pounds and Landon Keith was fifth at 138 pounds. Tyler Rayford (145) and Caiden Conolley (132) also competed at state.

For Oak Mountain, Camden Tipton won the 113-pound division, defeating Vestavia Hills’ Stone Phillips in the final. Trey Denny (106) was also in action for the Eagles.

SOCCER

The Oak Mountain boys soccer team earned a 3-2 win over Northridge last Tuesday.

Chelsea’s girls earned an 8-0 win over Shades Valley on Wednesday.

Briarwood’s boys picked up a 7-0 win over Pinson Valley on Friday. The Lady Lions won as well, beating Westbrook Christian 6-0.

Chelsea’s girls played in the Lakeshore Shootout over the weekend. The Lady Hornets finished in a scoreless draw with Bob Jones, lost to James Clemens 2-0 and fell to McGill-Toolen 1-0.

Oak Mountain’s boys beat Northgate 5-0 on Friday.

Oak Mountain’s girls dominated over the weekend at the Lakeshore Shootout. The Lady Eagles beat McGill-Toolen 2-1, then pitched consecutive shutouts over Northgate (3-0) and Bob Jones (2-0).

BASEBALL

The Chelsea baseball team began the season last week in the PBR Kickoff Classic. The Hornets knocked off Mountain Brook 9-1, but fell to Thompson 6-3 and lost to Hartselle 8-0.

Oak Mountain split its first two games of the season Saturday. The Eagles lost to Tuscaloosa County 8-0 but beat Athens 4-2.

SOFTBALL

The Chelsea softball team began the season last weekend in the Red & Blue Classic, hosted by Vestavia Hills. The Hornets lost to Hoover 8-1, fell to Pell City 6-1 and lost to Athens 10-0. The Hornets concluded the event with a 3-3 tie to Mountain Brook.

Oak Mountain had a solid start to its season in the Thompson Presidents’ Day Tournament on Saturday. The Eagles beat Calera 6-5, beat Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 3-1 and fell to McAdory 5-4.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.