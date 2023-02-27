HS sports recap: Eagles beat Pell City, Vestavia

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain’s Brooks Braswell (13) swings at a pitch in a game against the Rebels at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Briarwood baseball team opened last week with an 18-6 win over John Carroll on Monday. Will Clark led the offensive explosion for the Lions, going 3-for-4 with a double, homerun and 6 runs batted in. Casen Heaps also homered for Briarwood, driving in a pair of runs. Jake Souders doubled and knocked in a pair, while Sam Hoff scored 3 runs and stole a pair of bases. Brady Waugh and Jackson Barnes each knocked in runs. Houston Hartsfield was solid on the mound for Briarwood, going 3 scoreless innings and allowing a single hit with 4 strikeouts. For John Carroll, Seth Seidenfaden homered and drove in 3, while William Gignilliat knocked in a run also.

Oak Mountain took down Pell City 3-1 on Tuesday. Brady Saville allowed a single hit in 5 scoreless innings, striking out 5. Nick McCord was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for the Eagles. Matt Heiberger and Josh Hart each drove in a run as well, with Hart notching a pair of hits.

Chelsea suffered a 7-5 loss to Helena on Wednesday, as the Huskies rallied for two late runs to pull ahead. Chris McNeill had 2 hits and scored 2 runs in the game, while Cody Fortenberry knocked in a run for the Hornets.

Oak Mountain remained in the win column Thursday, beating Vestavia Hills 5-4. Carter Kimbrell hit a home run and drove in 3 runs for the Eagles. McCord had a huge game as well, as he went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI. He also earned the save, pitching 2 hitless innings with a pair of strikeouts. Brooks Braswell doubled, while Erik Oxford earned the win, pitching 3 2/3 innings, allowing 4 runs on 3 hits. For Vestavia, John Paul Head, Jackson Harris and William Peerson each drove in a run. Cannon Cherry threw 2 hitless innings, striking out 3.

Chelsea picked up a 6-4 win over Calera on Thursday. Jason Neal was the offensive leader, going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run, scoring a pair of runs and stealing 2 bases in the game. Jackson Morgan hit a double and drove in a run, while Kaleb Hester, Walker Thomas, Paxton Stallings and Aiden Hughes each knocked in a run as well. Bryson Mormon was strong on the mound, not allowing a hit and striking out 7 batters over 4 innings of work.

Briarwood picked up another win over John Carroll on Thursday, winning 8-2. Clark hit a double for the Lions’ lone extra base hit in the game. Parker Daniels and Souders each knocked in a pair of runs, while Heaps, Barnes, Seth Staggs and Andrew McAdams all knocked in a run. Jonathan Stevens got the win, going 4 innings and allowing a run on 3 hits, striking out 7 batters along the way. Jackson Adams allowed a run in the final 3 innings as well. For John Carroll, Gabe Wilbur had a double and a triple, while Luke Wammack and Noah Smith knocked in a run each. Aden Malpass went 2-for-3, while Max Plaia and Jackson Miller each allowed a run in 2 innings of work.

Oak Mountain dropped both ends of a doubleheader Friday, falling 6-4 and 10-0. In the first game, Hart had a double and knocked in a pair of runs. Liam English and Braswell each drove in a run, while Alex Harrison threw 2 1/3 solid innings of relief. He allowed a run on 3 hits with 4 strikeouts. In the second game, Xander Hughes allowed a single run on a single hit in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

Vestavia Hills picked up a 6-3 win over Chelsea on Friday. Head was 2-for-3 with a triple and 2 RBIs for the Rebels, while Harris was 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs as well. Christopher Johnston had a double and an RBI, while Mason Perrigo also hit a double. Aiden Black got the win on the mound, going 4 innings and allowing a run on 2 hits, with 6 strikeouts. Jable Ramey earned the save, striking out a pair in a hitless and scoreless inning. For Chelsea, McNeill led the offense with 2 hits, 2 RBIs and 2 stolen bases. Thomas was 2-for-4 and Stallings drove in a run. Brandon Ridderhoff went 4 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits with 10 strikeouts.

Briarwood grabbed a win over Leeds 7-1 on Friday. Casen Heaps was the offensive leader for the Lions, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a pair of RBIs. He also earned the save on the mound. Hoff, Brayden Heaps and Parker Daniels each knocked in a run as well. Brayden Heaps threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits with 4 strikeouts. Drake Meeks threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up just 2 hits with 7 strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

The Briarwood softball team began its season last Tuesday with an 8-2 loss to West Blocton.

Chelsea took down Mountain Brook 8-1 on Thursday. For the Hornets, Baylor McCluney went 4-for-4, driving in a run and scoring 3. Sydney Carroll knocked in a pair of runs as well. Maia Harris and Claire Purkey combined to pitch a great game. Harris allowed a run on 3 hits over 4 innings of work, while Purkey threw 3 scoreless innings to finish things off.

Briarwood earned its first win of the season Thursday, beating Jemison 6-4. Meredith Kellum had a big game for the Lions, as she went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and 3 RBIs. She also pitched 3 innings, allowing 2 unearned runs on 2 hits. Ashley Heinemann had a pair of hits and drove one in, while Zora Willingham threw 4 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits.

Vestavia Hills beat Oak Mountain 10-2 on Thursday. For the Rebels, Miah Simmons had a strong all-around performance, tallying 3 hits, a homer and driving in 3 runs at the plate. She also threw 5 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits. Kayla Franklin and Laura Faith Beard also homered for the Rebels, as Franklin drove in 4 runs on the night. Abby Gallaspy was 3-for-4 with 3 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases as well. Tait Davidson racked up a pair of hits and an RBI, and came on in relief to throw the final 2 innings. For Oak Mountain, Kristian Carr pitched well in relief, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing just 2 runs.

SOCCER

The Homewood and Oak Mountain boys and girls soccer teams squared off last Tuesday, with Oak Mountain winning both games by an identical 2-0 score. The Chelsea boys also played Tuesday, beating Gadsden City 6-1. For the Hornets, Andrew Teixeira scored 2 goals and added 2 assists. Chelsea’s girls defeated Gadsden City 4-2 as well.

On Thursday, the Chelsea boys defeated Woodlawn 13-0, while Chelsea’s girls fell to Homewood 2-1.

On Friday, Briarwood’s boys and girls faced Mountain Brook. The boys finished in a 3-3 draw, while the girls earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory. Oak Mountain played John Carroll, with the boys winning 3-0 and the girls winning 6-0.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood and Oak Mountain outdoor track and field teams began their season last Thursday at the Oak Mountain Eagle Relays.

For Briarwood, the girls 4x100-meter and sprint medley relay teams won the event. Sallie Montgomery won the long jump as well, reaching 15 feet, 8.25 inches.

Mary Grace Parker (second in 1,500-meter run), Livi Reebals (third in 100-meter hurdles), Reese Rasmussen (second in 300 hurdles), Montgomery (second in triple jump), Blakeley Margene (third in pole vault) and Kreysa Canale (third in discus) made the podium for the girls.

Gabe Margene (second in 110-meter hurdles, third in 300 hurdles and second in triple jump), 4x400 relay (second), Charlie Thompson (third in high jump) and Lude Solomon (second in discus and shot put) also made the podium.

For Oak Mountain, Evy Gardner won the pole vault by clearing 9 feet. Drowdy Hackbarth won the boys 300 hurdles in 42.65 seconds. The boys 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams also took the top prize.

Faith Scardino (third in 3,000), girls sprint medley (third), John Shoemaker (third in 3,000), Hackbarth (third in 110 hurdles), boys sprint medley (third), Corrin Hammett (third in high jump) and Trey Vassell (third in javelin) also reached the podium.

