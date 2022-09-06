HS sports recap: Volleyball teams have big week

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea’s Lauren Buchanan (7) spikes the ball at the net during the Juanita Boddie volleyball tournament at the Finley Center on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in sports at Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain.

FOOTBALL

The local football teams began region play last week. Briarwood earned a last-second win over Chilton County, Chelsea fell to Tuscaloosa County in heartbreaking fashion and Oak Mountain fell to Hewitt-Trussville.

This Friday, those teams continue region competition. Briarwood heads to Pelham, while Chelsea and Oak Mountain square off at Heardmont Park.

VOLLEYBALL

The local volleyball teams had a busy week of competition.

Briarwood had a tremendous week. Last Tuesday, the Lions swept a tri-match, winning all four sets against Leeds and Calera. Briarwood matched the feat Thursday, sweeping Pinson Valley and Moody in another tri-match.

On Saturday, Briarwood traveled to Montgomery Academy for the Mac Attack Tournament. The Lions swept Alabama Christian, Elmore County, Central-Phenix City and Providence Christian. The Lions’ only loss was to Montgomery Academy.

This week, Briarwood plays at Pelham on Tuesday and hosts John Carroll on Thursday.

Chelsea played one match last week, winning a Class 7A, Area 6 match with Hewitt-Trussville, 3-1. Here are some stat leaders for the Hornets from the match:

Lauren Buchanan: 17 kills, 3 aces

Emma Pohlmann: 15 kills, 1 ace, 15 digs

Madison Moore: 27 assists, 7 digs

Ava LaBreche: 13 digs, 2 aces

This week, Chelsea hosts Oak Mountain on Tuesday and Spain Park on Thursday in area matches. The Hornets head to Tennessee over the weekend for the Rocky Top Classic.

Oak Mountain improved to 8-7 overall with a productive week. On Tuesday, the Eagles fell in five sets to John Carroll (17-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-21, 15-11). On Thursday, Oak Mountain picked up a thrilling 3-2 win over Hoover. At the Tournament of Champions in Guntersville on Saturday, Oak Mountain beat Girls Prep (Tenn.) and Cartersville (Ga.) and suffered defeats to Hazel Green, Pope (Ga.) and Hardin Valley (Tenn.).

Stat leaders from the week:

Mabrey Whitehead: 18 aces, 55 kills, 5 blocks, 48 digs

Ava Heath: 4 aces, 43 kills, 3 blocks, 60 digs

Lauren Schuessler: 15 aces, 25 kills, 3 blocks, 68 assists, 43 digs

This week, Oak Mountain heads to Chelsea on Tuesday and hosts Pelham on Thursday. Over the weekend, the Eagles will head to Mobile for the Bayside Tournament.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Briarwood cross-country team competed at the Warrior 2 Mile Invitational at Thompson last Thursday. Mary Grace Parker led the charge, finishing fifth in the girls race with a time of 12:56. Bela Doss finished 10th and Luci Williams crossed the line 12th. Brandon Dixon led the boys team with an 18th-place finish.

