HS sports recap: Hornets football gets big win

× Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Chelsea vs. Oak Mountain Football Chelsea students during a game between Oak Mountain and Chelsea on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Shawn Bowles.

Here's a look back at the last week in local high school sports.

FOOTBALL

Last Thursday, the Briarwood football team fell in a heartbreaker to Pelham, while Chelsea knocked off Oak Mountain for the Hornets’’ first win of the year. Click here for the story of the Briarwood game and here for the write-up on Chelsea’s win.

This week, Briarwood takes its open date, Chelsea hosts Thompson and Oak Mountain heads to Tuscaloosa County.

VOLLEYBALL

The local volleyball teams were busy last week. During the week, Briarwood beat John Carroll 3-0 and lost to Pelham 3-0. The Lions proceeded to win another tournament over the weekend, triumphing in the Leeds tournament. The Lions did not lose a set, sweeping Clay-Chalkville, McAdory, St. Clair County, Pell City and Clay-Chalkville again in the final.

Some stat leaders from the week:

Stella Helms: 9 aces, 41 kills, 52 digs, 2 blocks

Bradford Latta: 3 aces, 27 kills, 8 blocks, 22 digs

Jolee Giadrosich: 13 aces, 135 assists, 6 kills, 48 digs

Caroline Jones: 4 aces, 63 digs, 1 kill

This week, Briarwood plays in a couple more tri-matches, hosting Shades Valley and Sylacauga on Tuesday and heading to Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday to face the Huskies and Thompson.

Chelsea had a busy week last week. During the week, the Hornets defeated Oak Mountain and lost to Spain Park in area action. Over the weekend, Chelsea traveled to Tennessee to play in the Rocky Top Classic. At the event, the Hornets defeated Hixson, Bearden, Livingston Academy, Prestonsburg, Eagleville and Greenville. Their only loss was to Musselman.

Stat leaders from the week:

Emma Pohlmann: 17 aces, 75 kills, 9 blocks, 78 digs

Lauren Buchanan: 63 kills, 4 blocks, 15 aces, 38 digs

Madison Moore: 12 aces, 113 assists, 29 digs

This week, Chelsea plays a tri-match against Northridge and John Carroll on Tuesday and hosts Pelham on Thursday.

Oak Mountain improved to 12-10 on the season after a busy week. In regular season play during the week, the Eagles beat Pelham but lost to Chelsea in an area match. Over the weekend, Oak Mountain played in the Bayside tournament in Mobile.

The Eagles knocked off Brooks, St. Michaels and Vigor and lost to Bayside and Trinity.

Stat leaders for the week:

Mabrey Whitehead: 6 aces, 45 kills, 4 blocks, 46 digs

Ava Heath: 5 aces, 33 kills, 1 block, 30 digs

Lauren Schuessler: 15 aces, 9 kills, 88 assists, 28 digs

Makayla Ragland: 11 aces, 14 assists, 39 digs

This week, Oak Mountain hosts Spain Park on Tuesday in an area match.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Some of the local cross-country teams competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational last Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park, the same course the state meet is held on.

Chelsea’s girls stood out, with a pair of finishers in the top 10. Cady McPhail, who recently committed to Auburn, finished fifth with a time of 18:46. Mia Dunavant was strong as well, posting a time of 19:02 for eighth place. Ty Cason (18th) and Juliette Edwards (19th) were also in the top 20. The boys team was led by Parker Campbell (37th) and Hudson Williams (41st).

Oak Mountain’s boys had a strong day, led by Matthew Womack, who finished 19th in 16:08. John Shoemaker and Ryan Cox placed within the top 70, finishing 59th and 69th, respectively. Oak Mountain’s girls were led by Faith Scardino, who was 45th with a time of 20:20. Catarina Williams (65th) and Lauren Cole (68th) were also in the top 70.

Briarwood sent runners to the Gulf Coast Stampede event in Pensacola, Florida, last Saturday. Mary Grace Parker led the girls team, as she finished 10th individually with a time of 20:29. Bela Doss was 20th and Luci Williams finished 34th to lead the team. On the boys side, Brandon Dixon posted a 21st-place finish.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.