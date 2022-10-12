HS sports recap: Volleyball regular season finishes

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain’s Ava Heath (15) passes the ball in a match against Helena Oak Mountain High School Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The local high school football teams were in action last week.

Briarwood suffered a heartbreaking 31-28 loss to Calera in triple overtime. Read about the eventful game by clicking here.

Chelsea fell to Spain Park 35-28 after the Jags pulled away in the second half. Click here for the story.

Oak Mountain lost to Thompson. Click here for the recap.

This week, Briarwood heads to Benjamin Russell, Chelsea travels to Hoover and Oak Mountain hosts Vestavia Hills, all in region action.

VOLLEYBALL

The Chelsea volleyball team wrapped up the regular season last week. The Hornets knocked off Homewood last Tuesday, then played in the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend. Chelsea beat Mountain Brook, Tuscaloosa County, Ramsay, Oak Mountain and Hartselle in tournament play. Their losses were to McGill-Toolen (twice) and Vestavia Hills.

Stat leaders from the week:

Emma Pohlmann: hit 1,000 career digs, 79 kills, 5 aces, 80 digs, 5 blocks

Lauren Buchanan: 68 kills, 16 aces, 58 digs, 8 blocks

Madison Moore: 125 assists, 29 digs, 14 aces, 3 blocks

Chelsea is now 32-13 on the year.

Last week, Oak Mountain defeated Hewitt-Trussville and lost to Spain Park, wrapping up area play for the season. The Eagles also played in the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend. They beat Oxford and Huntsville, and fell to Trinity Presbyterian and Chelsea.

Stat leaders from the week:

Ava Heath: 4 aces, 56 kills, team-high serve receive rating, 52 digs

Lauren Schuessler: 6 aces, 47 kills, 4 blocks, 72 assists, 47 digs

Makayla Ragland: 7 aces, 16 assists, 65 digs

Oak Mountain is now 21-18 on the year.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain will face off against each other in the first round of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament at Spain Park on Wednesday. The winner will move on to the area championship and qualify for the regional tournament next week.

