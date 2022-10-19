HS sports recap: Eagles, Lions volleyball teams advance to regionals

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain’s Ella Pierce (1) spikes the ball at the net as the Eagles face Helena during a match against Helena at Oak Mountain High School Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Briarwood football team saw its playoff hopes end last Friday, as the Lions fell to Benjamin Russell 16-14. Click here for the story of the game.

Chelsea hung tough for a half, but fell to Hoover 38-0. Click here for the game recap.

Oak Mountain fought back but fell to Vestavia Hills 42-21. Click here for the rundown.

This Friday, each team plays its final region game of the fall. Briarwood heads to Homewood, Chelsea travels to Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain plays at Spain Park.

VOLLEYBALL

The local volleyball teams competed in area tournaments last week, with Briarwood and Oak Mountain winning to advance to the regional tournaments.

Briarwood played in the Class 6A, Area 8 tournament, beating Helena 3-2 in a dramatic five-set match. The Lions fell to Pelham 3-1 in the tournament final, but they will play in the Class 6A South Regional at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex this week. The Lions will face Pike Road at 2 p.m. Wednesday, needing two straight wins to advance to the state tournament.

Oak Mountain knocked off Chelsea 3-0 in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament opening round, a dramatic win for the Eagles given the Hornets’ success against Oak Mountain throughout the regular season. The Eagles fell to Spain Park 3-0 in the final, but advanced to the regional tournament.

Oak Mountain will face Huntsville on Thursday at 10:15 a.m., needing just one win to qualify for the state tournament next week in Birmingham.

Chelsea’s season came to an end with the loss.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Briarwood and Oak Mountain cross-country teams competed in the 31st annual Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville last Saturday.

Briarwood’s girls put two in the top 10, with Mary Grace Parker finishing eighth and Bela Doss placing 10th. Luci Williams placed 30th as well. For the boys, Brandon Dixon led the way with a 21st-place finish.

Oak Mountain had strong performances as well. The girls were led by Lauren Cole, who finished 12th. Faith Scardino placed 18th and Catarina Williams finished 21st as well. John Shoemaker finished 10th in the boys race, with Cecil Fields crossing the line 29th.

Chelsea traveled to Huntsville on Saturday for the Randolph Invitational, with the girls posting a dominant performance. Cady McPhail won the race, running the 5k in 18:30. Mia Dunavant and Juliette Edwards were second and third in the race as well, giving the Hornets a 1-2-3 finish. Ty Cason finished fifth and Tyndal Ann Griffith was 10th.

For the boys, Parker Campbell led the way with a 10th-place finish. Hudson Williams finished 39th as well.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.