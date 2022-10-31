HS sports recap: Cross-country teams qualify for state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Briarwood’s Mary Grace Parker competes in the 31st annual Husky Challenge cross-country meet at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Briarwood football team finished up its season last Friday night in a 44-22 loss to Fairhope. The game was the final one in the storied career of quarterback Christopher Vizzina and the rest of the Lions’ senior class. Click here for a recap of the Lions’ final game.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Briarwood boys and girls cross-country teams competed in the Class 6A, Section 4 meet last Thursday at Veterans Park. Both teams finished third behind Mountain Brook and Homewood. The Lions girls posted 70 points and the boys scored 74 points.

For the boys, Brandon Dixon led the way with a seventh-place finish, running the 5k in 17:35. Ford Thornton (16th), Whit Thornton (19th), Patrick Hnizdil (23rd) and Kolby Day (24th) contributed to the team score, with Graham Thornton, Spencer Martens, Whit Parsons, Drew Goolsby and William Pollard also running.

Mary Grace Parker led the girls team, finishing fourth in 19:40. Bela Doss placed 13th, Luci Williams finished 20th, and Lena Anne Parker and Allie Hale finished 22nd and 23rd. Zoey Eighmy, Blakeley Margene, Lauren Luker, Chloe Lowery and Jenna Nelson also ran for the Lions.

Both Briarwood teams will run at the state meet this Saturday in Oakville.

Chelsea’s boys and girls competed in the 7A, Section 3 meet, also at Veterans Park. The Chelsea girls stole the show in the girls meet, taking four of the top five spots and winning the meet. They scored 20 points, compared to 74 for second-place Vestavia Hills.

Cady McPhail did what she does best, winning the race with a time of 19:22. Mia Dunavant, Ty Cason and Tyndal Ann Griffith finished third, fourth and fifth as well. Juliette Edwards finished seventh to give the Hornets half of the top 10. Lemmie Floyd, Joss O’Kelley, Brylee Bennet, Kylie Jones and Evie Scroggins also ran.

The boys team finished sixth in the meet. Parker Campbell led the way for the Hornets, finishing fourth overall in 16:43. Hudson Williams placed 12th in a strong run as well. Conner Campbell, Wilbur Valencia Nava, Jon David Brush, Jonathan Ludwig, Hayden Cox, Maddox Michael, Luke Dollar and Max Scroggins also ran.

The girls team and several individuals will compete at the state meet this Saturday for Chelsea.

Oak Mountain’s girls finished fourth and the boys finished fifth in the section meet. The girls’ performance was good enough to qualify for the state meet. Lauren Cole led the way for the Eagles, as she finished 10th with a time of 20:41. Catarina Williams (16th) and Faith Scardino (18th) were in the top 20 as well. Brighton Bell, Joy Damron, Laura Rodgers, Hayley Datema, Adelaide McKeown, Selah Whitley and Nina Evans were also in the race.

Matthew Womack was a standout on the boys side, finishing fifth in 16:43. John Shoemaker had a strong race as well, finishing 15th. Bennett Phillips, Whitt Kilgore and Cecil Fields were all in the top 40. Tyan Cox, Tripp Corrie, Cooper Jeffcoat, Angel Soto-Ceballos and Colin Gilley also ran for the Eagles.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.