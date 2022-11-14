HS sports recap: Basketball season in full swing

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain’s Matthew Heiberger (23) dribbles the ball downcourt guarded by James Clemens’ Simon Walker (23) in the second half of the Class 7A boys Northwest Regional Final at Traditions Bank Arena at Jacksonville State Community College on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The Eagles fell to James Clemens 59-55. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Oak Mountain girls basketball team began play last week with a 49-40 loss at McAdory on Tuesday.

Oak Mountain’s boys traveled to Chilton County on Tuesday and earned a 58-44 win. Matthew Heiberger led the Eagles with 16 points in the game, while Devan Moss added 12 points. Moss was crucial down the stretch, as he sank all eight of his free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

Oak Mountain was back in action on Thursday at home, as the Eagles split with Northridge. The Lady Eagles suffered a 50-43 loss, while the boys earned a narrow 65-62 win. In the victory, Heiberger led the way again, with 25 points on the night. Tre Thomas added 9 points and Bobby Laury scored 8 points, as 10 Eagles dented the scoreboard.

Chelsea’s boys and girls hosted strong Vestavia Hills teams on Thursday night.. The girls fell 65-42. Jill Gaylard led all scorers with 19 points in the game. Sarah Gordon added 12 points for the Lady Rebels as well. For Chelsea, Haley Trotter scored 12 points and Sophia Brown added 10 points.

The boys game was a tight affair, hanging in the balance the entire way before the Rebels emerged with a 70-69 win in overtime. Vestavia sank a pair of late free throws to take the lead for good. Win Miller led the charge, posting a spectacular 31 points on the night. Jackson Weaver added 12 points and 8 rebounds for the Rebels as well. Paul Lanzi led the way for Chelsea with 22 points, while Avery Futch and Aiden Owens each tallied 13 points. The Hornets struggled from the free throw line, knocking down just 11-of-27 attempts in the game.

Briarwood’s boys and girls teams opened the season at home Thursday, hosting Benjamin Russell. The Lady Lions rolled to a season-opening 50-18 victory. Colleen Lehane led a balanced scoring effort with 11 points. Taylor Smith had a strong game, posting 8 points and 7 rebounds. Emma Kerley added 7 points, while Taylor Leib tallied 5 points and 5 steals.

The Lions boys team suffered a 62-51 defeat.

On Saturday, Chelsea’s girls earned their first win of the season by beating Fairview 51-38 in the Fairview Tip-Off Challenge. Brown scored 11 points to lead the Lady Hornets, while Sadie Schwallie and Trotter each added 9 points in the win.

